Executive Appointments
Government fund appoints new chair
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:18PM

A $110 billion superannuation fund has appointed a new chair as it continues to sound out another fund for a potential merger.

Don Luke is taking over as the chair of QSuper as incumbent chair Karl Morris steps down after two terms.

Luke was most recently QIC's non-executive chair for five years ending in April.

Interestingly, he also served as the chief executive of Sunsuper, with which QSuper is considering a merger.

"Don has very strong credentials and is well known for his focus on members. I am looking forward to working with Don over this very importance phase in QSuper's history," QSuper chief executive Mike Pennisi said.

Luke said:  "I've had a passion for superannuation and the welfare of its members for a great deal of my working life."

"I have developed enormous respect for QSuper from working in the same region and industry and see it as a privilege to be able to work with the board and the executive team to serve the members of QSuper now and into the future."

Outgoing chair Morris leaves the fund after a period of growth at the fund.

During his tenure, QSuper went public offer (it was formerly limited to Queensalnd public service employees and their families), swelled its assets from $51 billion to $90 billion, added 55,000 members and launched its own insurance business QInsure.

"He has set high standards and continued the strong focus on member outcomes," Pennisi said.

Sunsuper and QSuper are currently considering the possibility of a merger which the latter's chief executive Pennisi told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, may result in a merger or a "some other arrangement".

Luke will start in the new role on January 1.

Read more: QSuperSunsuperDon LukeKarl MorrisMike Pennisi
