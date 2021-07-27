Governance Institute of Australia names chair

The Governance Institute of Australia has named a former superannuation association chief executive as its new chair.

Pauline Vamos joined the national membership association for governance professionals in July. She replaces Andrew Leake, who was president and chair for eight months.

Vamos has a litany of board and executive positions to her name, one of which is leading the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) for nearly nine years.

She is also a former director of financial services regulation at ASIC between 1998 and 2004. Some recent appointments include a directorship at Freedom Insurance Group and leading ESG research firm Regnan for a year. Vamos is currently a non-executive director of Mercer Superannuation Australia.

Vamos said she is looking forward to working with the institute's board, chief executive Megan Motto and the members.

"We will be even more member focused, continue to enhance our education offerings and be an even stronger voice on broader governance issues. As governance professionals we play a key role in assisting society navigate growing complexity and increasing challenges," she said.

"Climate change risk, real time technological change, cyber risk, and the changing notion of consumers are just some of the issues that will require an evolution of our boards, our company secretaries and risk professionals."

The institute's chair of the independent governance review committee and former president John Mazengarb said: "Pauline is a high-calibre, well-known leader and her appointment is a key part of Governance Institute's modernisation as we confirm ourselves as the leading national governance body, both now and into the future."

"This is an exciting time for us as we place a firm focus on innovation, modernisation and ensuring we continue to lead governance and risk management practice."