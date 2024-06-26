Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Goldman Sachs names new head of Australian equities

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUN 2024   12:32PM

Goldman Sachs has appointed Mark Davis as managing director and head of Australian and New Zealand equities.

Davis will lead the equities team and work closely with regional leadership to drive the strategy for expanding the client franchise in Australia and New Zealand. He will also become a member of the firm's Australia and New Zealand Operating Committee.

Davis brings over 25 years of experience in financial services, having held roles in Sydney, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. He's led teams in global markets, institutional, corporate, and business banking, financial technology, and transaction banking.

Most recently, he served as managing director and head of global markets equities Australia at Credit Suisse, where he was a member of its investment bank global senior leadership group, the Asia Pacific global markets equity management committee, and the Australian management committee.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Davis was a senior executive with Western Union Australasia.

Before that, he spent a decade at Deutsche Bank as managing director and APAC regional business head.

Earlier in his career, he also held roles at J.P. Morgan and Citibank.

Davis began his career with Bankers Trust in Australia.

In a staff memo, Goldman Sachs Australia chief executive Simon Rothery, head of APAC equities trading Dmitri Potishko, and head of equities distribution for Asia Rob Drake-Brockman said that they look forward to his leadership and contributions to clients and to further strengthening Goldman Sachs' "leading position in Australian and New Zealand markets."

Read more: Goldman SachsMark DavisCredit SuisseRob Drake-BrockmanBankers TrustCitibankDeutsche BankDmitri PotishkoJ.P. MorganSimon RotheryWestern Union AustralasiaExecutive appointment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Real estate fund manager chief executive departs
NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer
UBS institutional client coverage lead departs
HESTA awards global private equity mandate
Brighter Super awards custody mandate
Senior Cbus investment manager exits
Farewell TelstraSuper: Largest corporate fund explores merger options
Goldman Sachs ditches robo-adviser Marcus Invest
TCorp promotes three to lead roles
Vale Wayne McGauley

Editor's Choice

Equip Super reduces admin fees, introduces insurance fee

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
While their administration fees will fall, from next week many Equip Super members will begin paying an insurance fee calculated at 4% of premiums.

Carlyle, Goldman Sachs give $1.6bn boost to Apex

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs will inject more than $1.66 billion into challenger administrator and custodian Apex Group to support its growth ambitions.

Qualitas secures additional $300m mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
This comes a day after the real estate investment manager announced a $550 million mandate.

Unprecedented vulnerabilities in financial services: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
KPMG specialists say disruptive technologies, particularly generative AI, and the imperative to automate, are exposing financial services executives to unprecedented vulnerabilities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach