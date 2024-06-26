Goldman Sachs names new head of Australian equities

Goldman Sachs has appointed Mark Davis as managing director and head of Australian and New Zealand equities.

Davis will lead the equities team and work closely with regional leadership to drive the strategy for expanding the client franchise in Australia and New Zealand. He will also become a member of the firm's Australia and New Zealand Operating Committee.

Davis brings over 25 years of experience in financial services, having held roles in Sydney, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. He's led teams in global markets, institutional, corporate, and business banking, financial technology, and transaction banking.

Most recently, he served as managing director and head of global markets equities Australia at Credit Suisse, where he was a member of its investment bank global senior leadership group, the Asia Pacific global markets equity management committee, and the Australian management committee.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Davis was a senior executive with Western Union Australasia.

Before that, he spent a decade at Deutsche Bank as managing director and APAC regional business head.

Earlier in his career, he also held roles at J.P. Morgan and Citibank.

Davis began his career with Bankers Trust in Australia.

In a staff memo, Goldman Sachs Australia chief executive Simon Rothery, head of APAC equities trading Dmitri Potishko, and head of equities distribution for Asia Rob Drake-Brockman said that they look forward to his leadership and contributions to clients and to further strengthening Goldman Sachs' "leading position in Australian and New Zealand markets."