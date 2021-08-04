NEWS
Executive Appointments
Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:12PM

Goldman Sachs has made two key appointments to lead its planned private wealth offering in Australia.

The firm is building a local private wealth team to serve family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Chris Kavanagh and Aaron Shirley have been appointed to lead private wealth management business for Goldman Sachs in Australia.

Both are Australian but are returning home after careers overseas.

Shirley has been with Goldman Sachs for almost six years, based in Singapore, and is currently an executive director within private wealth management.

He also has experience as an oil derivatives trader with Citi, Glencore and Trafigura.

Kavanagh was co-head of the charity and education investment group at Goldman Sachs, based in London. He previously worked at Barclays and Macquarie Group, both in Sydney and London.

News that Goldman Sachs wants to work with family offices in Australia comes as several other businesses make the same move.

In June, Fisher Investments announced that it would launch a local high-net-worth offering for private clients.

Shortly after that, Sequoia Financial Group launched Sequoia Family Office targeting those with between $5 million and $100 million in investable assets.

