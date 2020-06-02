Gold holding onto Fibonacci resistance: Daily FX

As gold continues to be a highly sought safe haven during ongoing market concerns, gold prices are an indication the precious metal is the most overbought since 2011, according to Daily FX analysis.

James Stanley, strategist at Daily FX, said the price of gold is now hovering around the $1750 psychological level.

"Assisting with resistance and just inside of that psychological level is a Fibonacci level of relevance, as the 14.4% retracement rests at $1742.50," Stanley said.

"On the monthly chart of gold, however, are some of the most overbought conditions in the yellow metal since the market topped in 2011."

Stanley said the RSI reading on the monthly gold chart is currently above the 75.00 level - something that's only happened three previous times over the past 20 years.

"The previous example was around the 2011 top, and the one before that - just before the financial crisis when gold prices shed approximately 34% over the course of six months," he said.

"The only other example of RSI north of 75 was in 2006; and no major sell-off followed as gold prices ranged for a few months before continuing the bullish trend (until eventually topping in 2008 with that second RSI read above 75)."

Stanley said the price of gold began to rise around mid-April, and put in another test in mid-May; both of which saw buyers fail to break through.

"But, perhaps more troubling is the fact that this resistance has held even as buyers have remained vigorously defending support, creating a rising wedge formation, which will often be approached with the aim of bearish reversals," Stanley said.

"RSI on the weekly has diverged even as gold prices have recently set fresh seven-year-highs, further alluding to the possibility of pullback after what's been a really strong past couple of months."

Stanley said the long term picture highlights the potential for a pullback or sell-off as overbought conditions run into long-term resistance, while the short term outlook suggests a more bullish scenario.

"So gold prices may break out, but a continued bullish trend after that breakout may be a difficult prospect to project at this point given the look on longer-term charts," he said.

