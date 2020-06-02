NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Gold holding onto Fibonacci resistance: Daily FX
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   11:34AM

As gold continues to be a highly sought safe haven during ongoing market concerns, gold prices are an indication the precious metal is the most overbought since 2011, according to Daily FX analysis.

James Stanley, strategist at Daily FX, said the price of gold is now hovering around the $1750 psychological level.

"Assisting with resistance and just inside of that psychological level is a Fibonacci level of relevance, as the 14.4% retracement rests at $1742.50," Stanley said.

"On the monthly chart of gold, however, are some of the most overbought conditions in the yellow metal since the market topped in 2011."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

Stanley said the RSI reading on the monthly gold chart is currently above the 75.00 level - something that's only happened three previous times over the past 20 years.

"The previous example was around the 2011 top, and the one before that - just before the financial crisis when gold prices shed approximately 34% over the course of six months," he said.

"The only other example of RSI north of 75 was in 2006; and no major sell-off followed as gold prices ranged for a few months before continuing the bullish trend (until eventually topping in 2008 with that second RSI read above 75)."

Stanley said the price of gold began to rise around mid-April, and put in another test in mid-May; both of which saw buyers fail to break through.

"But, perhaps more troubling is the fact that this resistance has held even as buyers have remained vigorously defending support, creating a rising wedge formation, which will often be approached with the aim of bearish reversals," Stanley said.

"RSI on the weekly has diverged even as gold prices have recently set fresh seven-year-highs, further alluding to the possibility of pullback after what's been a really strong past couple of months."

Stanley said the long term picture highlights the potential for a pullback or sell-off as overbought conditions run into long-term resistance, while the short term outlook suggests a more bullish scenario.

"So gold prices may break out, but a continued bullish trend after that breakout may be a difficult prospect to project at this point given the look on longer-term charts," he said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: GoldDaily FXRSIJames Stanley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Multi-asset strategies key in COVID-19 crisis: First Sentier
ETF demand boosts gold
Why Vanguard won't do gold ETFs
Distribution reshapes globalisation: Capital Group
Super funds support PRI statement on slavery
FICAP RockStar fundraiser draws record support
Greencape wins top Zenith rating
Is gold on the ceiling for Australian investors?
Gold delivers for ETF investors
Gold starts to glisten (like 2008?)
Editor's Choice
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has asked to recall ME Bank to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics after correspondence with ASIC for a hearing later this week.
Mercy Super adds to board
ALLY SELBY  |   11:06AM
Mercy Super has appointed a financial services veteran as an independent director, bringing with him more than 40 years' experience in funds management to the board.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Qr8a0nKa