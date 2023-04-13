Newspaper icon
Global X launches new Australian equity ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 13 APR 2023   12:17PM

The Australia ex Financial & Resources ETF (OZXX) aims to provide more exposure to the country's largest companies, while avoiding doubling up on bank, mining and energy shares.

Tracking the Solactive Australia Ex Financials Materials and Energy Capped Index, OZXX invests in the top 100 companies excluding the financial (including REITs), energy and mining sectors.

It holds a broad range of companies and sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications, consumer staples, and infrastructure. Top holdings include CSL, Transurban and Woolworths.

Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said the ETF can be used as a core Australian equities holding or as a sector diversification tool, allowing investors to complement existing blue-chip portfolio holdings in the big four banks, major mining and energy companies, while avoiding a concentration in these sectors.

Time to buy smaller companies?

"This fund offers an effective solution particularly for Australian retirees and pre-retirees who generally hold a higher concentration of direct shares, as it allows them to either complete or diversify their portfolio in one simple trade," Hannon said.

Global X now has 31 ETFs listed on the ASX, up from 20 a year ago.

According to Global X, OZXX was launched in direct response to client demand.

"Although OZXX was initiated by a client request, we surveyed the market and believe that OZXX will deliver value to our clients and fill a gap in many Australian investors' portfolios for greater exposure to relatively higher growth shares," Hannon said.

OZXX's management fee is 0.25% per annum.

Read more: Global XBlair Hannon
