Global X launches new Australian equity ETF

Global X launches new Australian equity ETFBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 13 APR 2023 12:17PM
Read more: Global X, Blair Hannon
The Australia ex Financial & Resources ETF (OZXX) aims to provide more exposure to the country's largest companies, while avoiding doubling up on bank, mining and energy shares.
Tracking the Solactive Australia Ex Financials Materials and Energy Capped Index, OZXX invests in the top 100 companies excluding the financial (including REITs), energy and mining sectors.
It holds a broad range of companies and sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications, consumer staples, and infrastructure. Top holdings include CSL, Transurban and Woolworths.
Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said the ETF can be used as a core Australian equities holding or as a sector diversification tool, allowing investors to complement existing blue-chip portfolio holdings in the big four banks, major mining and energy companies, while avoiding a concentration in these sectors.
"This fund offers an effective solution particularly for Australian retirees and pre-retirees who generally hold a higher concentration of direct shares, as it allows them to either complete or diversify their portfolio in one simple trade," Hannon said.
Global X now has 31 ETFs listed on the ASX, up from 20 a year ago.
According to Global X, OZXX was launched in direct response to client demand.
"Although OZXX was initiated by a client request, we surveyed the market and believe that OZXX will deliver value to our clients and fill a gap in many Australian investors' portfolios for greater exposure to relatively higher growth shares," Hannon said.
OZXX's management fee is 0.25% per annum.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Long pause likely from RBA: Economist
Pinnacle distribution director in new role
APRA defers CPS 230 introduction
Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Why the Quality of Advice Review is an opportunity for paraplanning's future
Super funds are ready to take on the world
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Robert Talevski
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD