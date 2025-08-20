Future Fund taps AustralianSuper for property director

Future Fund taps AustralianSuper for property directorBY MATTHEW WAI | WEDNESDAY, 20 AUG 2025 12:28PM
Read more: AustralianSuper, Future Fund, John Richmond
Future Fund has appointed its executive director, property, joining from AustralianSuper in October.
John Richmond is set to take on the role and is currently the senior investment director of Australian and New Zealand property, real assets at AustralianSuper.
Richmond will bring 25 years' experience to the fold.
Prior to AustralianSuper, he was head of Australia at the global insurance group Ping An Real Estate for four years. He also boasts experience with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse.
Commenting, the sovereign wealth fund said Richmond will be instrumental in driving long-term value for its property portfolio.
"This pivotal role leads the strategy and performance of the property portfolio, shaping investment outcomes across geographies and markets," Future Fund said.
"John has had an extensive career in the property industry... John's leadership will be instrumental in driving long-term value for the property portfolio, in addition to contributing to the broader organisation."
The announcement follows a slew of C-suite appointments in May, with Future Fund welcoming a new chief financial officer, chief risk officer and a chief people, culture and inclusion officer.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ART raises stake in Tabcorp
Vinva, Barrenjoey buoy Magellan's earnings
CEDA calls for 'seamless economy' reforms as Roundtable begins
Evidentia names chief risk, operating officer
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Are US assets becoming less desirable?
Founder-led companies: What investors need to know
Elevating your emerging markets game plan
AI, alternative data and sustainability in focus
Simon Glazier
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED