Future Fund taps AustralianSuper for property director

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 AUG 2025   12:28PM

Future Fund has appointed its executive director, property, joining from AustralianSuper in October.

John Richmond is set to take on the role and is currently the senior investment director of Australian and New Zealand property, real assets at AustralianSuper.

Richmond will bring 25 years' experience to the fold.

Prior to AustralianSuper, he was head of Australia at the global insurance group Ping An Real Estate for four years. He also boasts experience with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse.

Commenting, the sovereign wealth fund said Richmond will be instrumental in driving long-term value for its property portfolio.

"This pivotal role leads the strategy and performance of the property portfolio, shaping investment outcomes across geographies and markets," Future Fund said.

"John has had an extensive career in the property industry... John's leadership will be instrumental in driving long-term value for the property portfolio, in addition to contributing to the broader organisation."

The announcement follows a slew of C-suite appointments in May, with Future Fund welcoming a new chief financial officer, chief risk officer and a chief people, culture and inclusion officer.

