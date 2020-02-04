Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors

David Neal is set to jump from leading the $168 billion Future Fund to heading IFM Investors after Brett Himbury's resignation last year.

Neal has been at Future Fund since its inception, starting as the chief investment officer in 2007 and then moving to chief executive role in 2014.

He leaves the role on 28 February 2020. IFM is expected to advise on his commencement date soon.

In the meantime, Future Fund's general counsel and chief risk officer Cameron Price will act as Neal's replacement as the fund looks for a permanent replacement globally.

Prior to joining Future Fund, Neal spent 15 years with Willis Towers Watson and established its Australian business. He currently holds directorships at Perth Airport and FCLT Global. He is also a member of the MSCI advisory council and of the ASIC external advisory committee.

Neal's move to IFM comes after Brett Himbury's surprise resignation from IFM Investors in September last year after a decade in the role, during which IFM grew from managing about $24 billion to $148 billion. At the time, Himbury said he would shift his focus to directorships.

Speaking about Neal's appointment, IFM Investors chair Greg Combet said: "I am so pleased we have secured the services of Mr Neal - he is a superb leader and an investment professional with a highly successful record. David will continue the global evolution of IFM Investors consistent with our purpose - to deliver strong net returns to the millions of members of our super fund, pension fund and institutional investors."

"We have an ambitious agenda going forward - to maintain strong investment performance across our asset classes and products, continue to grow and evolve as an organisation, and to be leaders in responsible investment.

"The industry super funds movement has now clearly reached a scale where we can attract the very best corporate leaders in the world."

Future Fund chair Peter Costello said Neal had done a "terrific job", first as chief investment officer and then as chief executive.

"He has been instrumental in designing and implementing an investment strategy that has grown the Future Fund to its current value and in building a robust and effective organisation," Costello said.

"The fund is highly regarded as one of the world's most successful sovereign wealth funds and David has played a central role driving its performance and reputation. On behalf of the Board of Guardians I thank David for his valuable contribution to the Fund's long-term success.

"We wish him well in his new appointment."

As the chief executive of the Future Fund, Neal was paid a total remuneration of $1.47 million last financial year, the annual report shows. This includes a base salary of $648,591, bonuses of $770,759, superannuation contributions of $25,000 and long-service leave of $23,432.

Himbury was remunerated $2.87 million for the period, documents submitted to the standing committee on economics show. This includes short term incentives of $728,493, long-term incentives of $1.24 million and TEC of $906,100.

IFM's deputy chief executive Joshua Lim continues in his current role, a spokesperson confirmed.