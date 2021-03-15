Future Fund buys into renewables

Australia's sovereign wealth fund will acquire Tilt Renewables under a scheme of arrangement as part of a consortium.

Under the acquisition deal, New Zealand energy company Mercury NZ will acquire the assets while Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR); the consortium will acquire 100% of the shares.

PowAR was established in 2016 and is a partnership been AGL and QIC on behalf of their managed clients and the Future Fund.

Mercury will run the renewables business while the PowAR consortium will own 100% of the shares.

PowAR is acquiring Tilt shares for NZ$7.80 per share, representing a 99% premium to the Tilt share price immediately prior to the announcement.

Mercury was also a major shareholder in Tilt and has already agreed to vote its 19.92% shareholding in favour of the scheme.

Tilt chair Bruce Harker said the offer was compelling having received multiple binding proposals to acquire the company.

"This compelling acquisition proposal is a result of Tilt Renewables' constant focus on delivering long-term value for shareholders and the board is pleased that, with these new owners, the transition to renewables in Australia and New Zealand will continue to accelerate," Harker said.

Tilt chief executive Deion Campbell said the proposal reflects the great capability of the team and the progress the company has make in its relatively short history - having listed in 2016.

"With the support of our shareholders, we have developed and delivered a portfolio of flagship renewable assets, grown out industry-leading development pipeline and made a lasting positive impact on the communities in which we operate," Campbell said.

"I am excited about the next chapter in our history with PowAR and Mercury, which will be an acceleration of out shared vision: to drive the transition to renewables through everything we do."