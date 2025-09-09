Future Fund achieves 12.2% in FY25, tops other instos

Australia's sovereign wealth fund beat the returns of other institutional investors by achieving 12.2% p.a. in the last financial year and in the same breath boosted assets to a new high of $252.3 billion.

Global equities from developed markets, which the Future Fund has nearly 26% of its portfolio invested in, helped bolster returns. The 10.8% allocation to local equities also helped drive performance.

Toe to toe with other institutional investors, super funds' balanced options returned 10.1% p.a. on a median basis, according to estimates from SuperRatings.

New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund (NZSF), meanwhile, made 11.84% for the period.

Despite the concentration risk in the US stock market, Future Fund chief investment officer Ben Samild said the foothold in the sector has been "well rewarded" and is "difficult to step away from".

"I'm not sure we have a differentiated view to the market on the winners and losers and outcomes of that particular technological innovation. So, we're trying to be very thoughtful about that without being hubristic," he told a media briefing.

"Whilst we have taken opportunities all over the capital stack - private and public - in order to diversify across multiple potential future worlds, the actual index concentration isn't one we have tried to 'mess around with' as it were..."

Over a 10-year period, the Future Fund made 8% p.a. which exceeds its mandate of 6.9% p.a. Over the same time horizon, the NZSF made 10.6% p.a.

During the 12 months, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said activity in the portfolio totalled $90 billion and touched on all sectors as the investment teams sought more active returns, regional diversification, and enhanced liquidity and flexibility.

"There were consequential changes in the trading relationships and market dynamics to which investors have become accustomed, and as we assessed they would, returns from risk assets have been well rewarded," he said.

The fund took major stakes in data centre developer and operator CDC and infrastructure and housing, including a 10% stake in Transgrid.

In June, the Future Fund was allowed to manage a portion of its portfolio internally, namely in Australian infrastructure and property.

At the time, the Future Fund said to undertake internal management, "the board must obviously be satisfied that we have the right resources, skills, processes and technologies and that such a move is cost efficient."

"But this additional capability is intended to help access new opportunities in Australian infrastructure and property that we might otherwise be unable to access efficiently, or which external managers may not be focused on," the fund said.

"In many situations, including in infrastructure, we already employ a hybrid model of investing: using an external manager while having governance rights that entitle us to board seats."

The Future Fund's investment team also oversees six other funds, including the Future Drought Fund and Medical Research Future Fund. That brings the total assets under management to $318.1 billion.