Further tightening of monetary policy may be required: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the decision to maintain the cash rate at 4.1% was finely balanced with a consideration to hike another 25 basis points.

In the July 4 minutes, released this morning, the RBA explained inflation in Australia is still very high despite a decline in prior months, and more increases might be on the horizon.

The RBA said its case to increase the cash rate further was centred on the observations that inflation was forecasted to remain above target for an extended period.

"Members noted that several Consumer Price Index (CPI) categories for which inflation was typically quite persistent already had too high inflation, including rent and services prices more broadly," the minutes said.

"They also observed that weak productivity was contributing to strong growth in unit labour costs. Furthermore, electricity prices had risen substantially on 1 July; while this was expected and had been incorporated in the staff forecasts for some time, there was a risk that the wider effects on inflation had not been fully captured."

Further, the RBA drew attention to the tight labour market.

"While nominal wages growth appeared to have stabilised recently, members assessed that the environment would remain conducive to above-average increases in prices and wages under such levels of labour market tightness," the RBA said.

Persistent inflation in advanced economies and central banks "unexpected or larger than expected" monetary tightening over the preceding month was also a key consideration.

"The policy rate in Australia was still lower than in many comparable economies and the recent experience of those countries highlighted the upside risks to inflation and the outlook for interest rates," it added.

On the flip side, the RBA acknowledged mortgage repayments were around a record high in May, inflation is on the decline, CPI data came in weaker, and economic slowing is bringing supply and demand constraints back into closer alignment.

"The inversion of the yield curve signalled that the market expected the cash rate to be higher in the near term than it would be over the longer term, consistent with a contractionary monetary policy setting," it flagged.

The board also acknowledged the flow on effects of tightening are yet to be observed and accepted it takes time for households and businesses to adjust their spending and investment plans.

It also anticipates resets of low fixed-rate loans ahead and possible easing in the labour market.

"The board recognised the strength of both sets of arguments but judged that the case to hold the cash rate unchanged at this meeting was the stronger one," it said.

'"Members agreed that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to bring inflation back to target within a reasonable timeframe, but that this depended on how the economy and inflation evolve."

At the August meeting, the RBA said it will have additional data on inflation, the global economy, the labour market, and household spending, as well as an updated set of staff forecasts and a revised assessment of the risks.

"Members reaffirmed their determination to return inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe and their willingness to do what is necessary to achieve that outcome," it concluded.