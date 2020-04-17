Funds have five days to hand over cash: APRA

Once the Australian Tax Office approves a superannuation fund member to access up to $10,000 of their super early the fund will only have five days to hand over the money.

As part of the government's economic stimulus package, those who have lost income as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown will be able to access up to $20,000 of their super over two years.

APRA announced funds will be expected to make early release payments to members "as soon as practicable".

However, the regulator has now said in the vast majority of cases this should be no longer than five days.

Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology Jane Hume welcomed APRA's approach.

"Given the importance of cash flow for many people at this critical time, the Morrison government expects super funds to be paying members their money as quickly as possible, and within five business days," Hume said.

"We understand this is a very challenging time for all Australians. These measures will ensure that Australians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive this vital financial support as quickly as possible."

Australians can access up to $10,000 of their super before 1 July 2020, and a further $10,000 from July 1 until 24 September 2020.

Approval for early release will be decided by the ATO.

So far, well over 600,000 Australians have applied to the ATO for early release.

Early estimates from the government indicated 1.3 million people could be approved for early release.

APRA asked super funds to model the impact early release is likely to have including how many of their members are likely to take advantage of the scheme.

So far, funds have not made this modelling public despite multiple reports questioning whether some funds have the appropriate liquidity to implement the government's plan.

Financial Standard previously reported that fund administrators acknowledged implementing early release would be a challenge.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.