Full automation key for business success, but not investments

Financial advisers are moving to automate many business processes, but investment automation remains limited as they look to maintain control over decision-making.

The AdviceTech 2025 Turning Data Into Growth report, based on over 300 financial advice firms, highlights that these firms are continually seeking to leverage data, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive business growth.

When it comes to client management, the report found that automation is "no longer experimental" and flows into key areas like faster onboarding, smoother client meetings, personalising client reporting at scale, compliance monitoring, and investment automation.

"Across advice, administration, and reporting, most major processes are at least partially automated. Rules, templates, and system-to-system data flows are doing more heavy lifting," the report said.

"There is still room to grow toward full automation, but the direction is clear, and AI is accelerating it.

"Manual data handling such as typing numbers and re-keying forms creates risk. A single missed field can lead to rework, which wastes time and may result in compliance breaches. By shifting to automated data flows and calculations, firms reduce human error."

Netwealth found that among AdviceTech Stars, automation is now embedded across core advice steps. AdviceTech Stars are advice firms that are more technologically advanced than the average, and were introduced in the AdviceTech report 2024.

Investment automation, though, saves time and improves consistency, but advisers are more wary of full implementation as they look to maintain oversight for nuanced judgment calls.

"With data, automation, and managed accounts, Stars are transforming investment operations into a streamlined, intelligent system," Netwealth said.

"Over six in 10 Stars have automated their investment implementation and execution, including Records of Advice (59% have partially, and 5% have fully automated these processes).

"Another four in 10 (41%) have implemented monitoring or exception reporting systems to check investment trades are done correctly."

In other areas, such as research, modelling, and optimisation, Stars are also reluctant to be fully automated.

Another key area is compliance, as "compliance today is about proving the process, not just the outcome."

Advice firms are using data, automation and AI to scan required disclosures in their financial plans or advice documents to flag any inconsistencies, automate compliance monitoring, conduct anti-money laundering checks, track adviser licensing, and more.

"Among AdviceTech Stars, usage rose from 30% in 2024 to 42% in 2025, and a further 21% plan to implement it in the next two years," the report found.

"Automation tools can warrant that every client interaction is logged, every recommendation is documented, all data is time-stamped and stored for audit purposes and archived so it can be monitored and reviewed.

"The goal of these technologies is to reduce the manual effort (and cost) of compliance and reduce the risk of human error that could lead to violations or poor client outcomes."