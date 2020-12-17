FS team picks: The top stories for 2020

Of the almost 3500 stories penned this year, these are the stories the Financial Standard team feels defined 2020.

The Financial Standard editorial team has written 3484 stories so far in 2020. It wasn't always easy either. Like most of you, we spent a decent chunk of the year working from home and faced quite a few curveballs along the way; few companies are eager to draw attention to themselves in the midst of a pandemic.

However, the financial services industry was relatively insulated from many of the impacts of COVID-19 felt by industries that were forced to shut down, like those in the hospitality sector or by frontline workers in healthcare. But, the industry still played its part in supporting those who were doing it tough. For example, super funds had to implement the government's plan to allow those suffering as a result of the pandemic to access their super early.

And, as the dust settled following the Royal Commission and Hayne's recommendations moved towards becoming law the industry still had its share of issues.

ASIC chair James Shipton had to step aside after it was revealed he was overpaid, and deputy chair Daniel Crennan elected to leave. At AMP, a serious sexual harrassment allegation saw AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari step down, though he stayed with the company. QBE's chief executive also had to leave after a complaint.

Then there were the somewhat unexplained departures. Two executives departed Statewide Super suddenly at the start of the year, and Alex Wade abruptly resigned as the chief executive of AMP Australia, later replaced by a former industry fund boss.

Say what you will about 2020 - at least it wasn't boring.

Financial advice

After the myriad of reforms brought about by the Royal Commission, it might have been fair for the average financial adviser to go into 2020 less than optimistic. As the pandemic hit, advisers had the tough job of guiding clients through extreme market volatility while getting used to meeting clients over Zoom rather than in the office.

Consumers were crying out for advice, with so much seeming uncertain. Advisers were gifted some regulatory relief, but they still had to meet the FASEA education requirements and the industry as a whole was still shrinking.

Here are the stories that the Financial Standard team views as defining advice this year:

IOOF names licensee chiefs, acquires platform

The news that's sure to impact how the industry operates for years to come was IOOF snapping up MLC Wealth. Financial Standard revealed IOOF had consolidated the leadership of its various dealer groups.

This year, life insurers were found to have consistently breached their own code of conduct and the industry came under increased pressure to do away with the outdated Activities of Daily Living definition. ASIC also released a report on group insurance, finding that default insurance through super was often misunderstood by consumers and didn't always provide value for money. This is just one story highlighting the hidden, complicated clauses in group insurance policies that can leave consumers unprotected.

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) will be made redundant as two government bodies take over its remit. Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume announced on December 9 that the standard-setting aspect of FASEA will be swallowed up by Treasury.

JANA said it will be expanding its service offering to financial advice and private wealth firms in response to the needs of the "growing and evolving" sector. Speaking with Financial Standard JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said the move is in response to a growing demand in the market.



Funds management

This was an unprecedented year in that our newsroom heard less about product launches and more about closures. AMP Capital exited ETFs after four years, while Aberdeen Standard let go its highly-regarded Australian fixed income team.

We also brought you exclusive news on the business side of running a funds management business and informed readers on how platforms, like Netwealth and Macquarie Wrap, and asset consultants are evolving, along with the regulatory environment in which they operate.

These are our top picks for funds management stories this year:

Cash plus funds shape shift under ASIC's gaze

The regulator had its eye on funds sold as "cash plus" in 2020. It was part of an overall effort from ASIC to clamp down on how fund managers advertise. This year made it clear that going forward, truth in advertising will be paramount.

During COVID-19 volatility, Australians poured $35 million into the country's only ETF tracking crude oil futures, and were stung hard when WTI May contracts slipped into negative territory in Monday's trading. BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF (OOO) tracks an index composed of WTI crude oil future contracts, focusing on shorter-dated deliveries, and is the only such ETF exposure in Australia.

The next wave of fund managers is ready to leave their textbooks behind and start investing with real money. And star stockpickers of today are offering their help to an interuniversity group.

AMP had a tough year, at least optics wise. AMP Capital had to oust its chief executive Boe Pahari after serious harassment allegations were levelled at him by a former colleague. Then, under parliamentary privilege senator Deborah O'Neill shared another shocking story of bullying and harassment at AMP.



Superannuation

While 2020 is sure to be a year we all remember, for the super industry it was undoubtedly the year of the merger, fee reductions and premium increases.

There's no denying the superannuation industry is a secretive one, and large swathes of it go unreported. Of all the mergers and successor fund transfers that took place this year, Financial Standard was first and often the only publication across many of them; Perpetual exiting MySuper via SFT to CareSuper, Equipsuper swallowing up the Pitcher Retirement Plan, LESF Super transferring to Smartsave and, the biggest of the bunch, NGS Super and Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund exploring a merger.

When the government passed the Protecting Your Superannuation and Putting Members Interests First reforms last year, super funds warned the changes would drive up the costs to members and Financial Standard consistently tracked the flow-on impact to fees. One example that stands out is AustralianSuper upping its admin fees in January, as first revealed by Financial Standard, and reiterated by questioning politicians in Canberra.

Here are the stories the Financial Standard team thinks defined the year in superannuation:

Rest climate case dismissed

Super funds spent 2020 falling over themselves to prove their dedication to fighting climate change. Fund after fund pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. In the background of that, the industry was keenly watching Mark McVeigh's landmark case against his super fund Rest. McVeigh wasn't suing the fund for any money - he just wanted Rest to prove that it was taking climate change seriously and doing enough to measure the impact of climate change on investments. The fund and McVeigh settled out of court, with McVeigh basically getting everything he wanted. Industry funds team up in longevity search

Financial Standard revealed nine industry funds are working with Frontier Advisors to probe new longevity risk products for retiree members, which could include tweaking account-based pensions.