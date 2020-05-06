NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Frydenberg amends Corporations Act
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   3:28PM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced changes to the Corporations Act, in a bid to relieve Australia's public companies from financial stress over the coming months.

The changes, enacted from May 5, allow companies to hold virtual Annual General Meetings, as well as permitting the digital execution of documents over the coming six months.

"Throughout this health crisis it has been a fundamental priority of the Morrison government to keep the economy going even with the disruption and the constraints caused by the health restrictions," Frydenberg said in an address to the National Press Club.

The government has made over 80 regulatory changes to assist Australia's businesses through the economic crisis, including changes to bankruptcy and insolvency laws, clarification of responsible lending laws, and an expansion to telehealth rebates to promote remote consultations.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"It is this flexible and nimble approach to our regulatory frameworks that we will need to take forward into the recovery phase," the Treasurer said.

The announcement comes as approximately 290 ASX-listed organisations head into the May meeting season, as they struggle to juggle requirements laid out in the Corporations Act with those of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The Governance Institute chief executive Megan Motto welcomed the changes, but argued they were overdue.

"Many organisations have been facing significant hurdles recently including restrictions on their ability to use technology to hold meetings, communicate with their shareholders, or use electronic signatures on documents - as required under the nearly 20-year-old legislation," Motto said.

"We have consistently advocated that the requirements of the Corporations Act are holding back digital innovation in the way that companies can engage with their shareholders, particularly in the current environment."

"In the long term a simplified regulatory framework that accommodates evolving technologies for shareholder communication and enables shareholders to participate will facilitate shareholder rights and improve shareholder engagement."

It comes as Redback Connect launched a new virtual investor relations platform, set to offer a streamlined and feature-rich experience for AGM conveners and attendees.

Redback IR "enables executive presenters to appear via video or audio feed with supporting resources, while also allowing the organisations to manage commentary, questions, and devoting through an online interface", the conference provider said.

Redback Connect founder and chief executive Jeff Downs said the pandemic had changed the way investor relations are being conducted.

"Restrictions on large gatherings, travel, and concerns from investors about attending physical meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing changes in the way investor relations, and the communications programs that support it, are being conducted," he said.

"Increasingly, we are seeing organisations opt for digital and virtual channels that can speak to an entire investment community across distance."

"They provide company executives with the opportunity to present information verbally, with the added engagement that comes of being able to take questions from attendees, to present video and slides, and to conduct polls."

ASIC's recent guidelines on AGMs, as well as the Treasurer's announcement, will change the way companies conduct AGMs well after the COVID-19, he said.

"The use of robust, feature-rich virtual AGM technology that enables companies to communicate with investors in engaging, cost-effective ways - without contravening social distancing guidelines and travel restrictions - cannot be underestimated," Downs said.

"The Redback IR platform is a unique example of this. Through this platform, we can help thousands of organisations across Australia and New Zealand deliver virtual AGMs and, in a post-COVID-19 world, I expect a significant increase in the demand for this kind of service."

Motto agreed, arguing the business community will be irreversibly changed by the pandemic.

"The accelerated transformation forced by the pandemic has brought many challenges, but a great deal of agility and resilience has also been on display from many organisations as they adapt to the changed circumstances," she says.

"We are seeing trends that were already underway now progressing at lightning speed, and I think our business and communication landscape will be forever changed as a result."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AGMTreasurer Josh FrydenbergRedback IRJeff DownsASICGovernance InstituteMegan Motto
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
ASIC issues stark warning to retail investors
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Major regulatory efforts delayed
Adviser bans fall
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
Janus Henderson AGM to go ahead
Former AFSL director banned
Former Spectrum Wealth, NAB advisers banned
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
Superannuation startup launches raise
KANIKA SOOD
A superannuation startup is pushing ahead with a retail raise to be followed by an institutional one next month.
Former licensee head in new role
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former managing director of a now-defunct dealer group has taken on a new leadership role at MLC.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Zm2krfxv