Frydenberg amends Corporations Act

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced changes to the Corporations Act, in a bid to relieve Australia's public companies from financial stress over the coming months.

The changes, enacted from May 5, allow companies to hold virtual Annual General Meetings, as well as permitting the digital execution of documents over the coming six months.

"Throughout this health crisis it has been a fundamental priority of the Morrison government to keep the economy going even with the disruption and the constraints caused by the health restrictions," Frydenberg said in an address to the National Press Club.

The government has made over 80 regulatory changes to assist Australia's businesses through the economic crisis, including changes to bankruptcy and insolvency laws, clarification of responsible lending laws, and an expansion to telehealth rebates to promote remote consultations.

"It is this flexible and nimble approach to our regulatory frameworks that we will need to take forward into the recovery phase," the Treasurer said.

The announcement comes as approximately 290 ASX-listed organisations head into the May meeting season, as they struggle to juggle requirements laid out in the Corporations Act with those of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The Governance Institute chief executive Megan Motto welcomed the changes, but argued they were overdue.

"Many organisations have been facing significant hurdles recently including restrictions on their ability to use technology to hold meetings, communicate with their shareholders, or use electronic signatures on documents - as required under the nearly 20-year-old legislation," Motto said.

"We have consistently advocated that the requirements of the Corporations Act are holding back digital innovation in the way that companies can engage with their shareholders, particularly in the current environment."

"In the long term a simplified regulatory framework that accommodates evolving technologies for shareholder communication and enables shareholders to participate will facilitate shareholder rights and improve shareholder engagement."

It comes as Redback Connect launched a new virtual investor relations platform, set to offer a streamlined and feature-rich experience for AGM conveners and attendees.

Redback IR "enables executive presenters to appear via video or audio feed with supporting resources, while also allowing the organisations to manage commentary, questions, and devoting through an online interface", the conference provider said.

Redback Connect founder and chief executive Jeff Downs said the pandemic had changed the way investor relations are being conducted.

"Restrictions on large gatherings, travel, and concerns from investors about attending physical meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing changes in the way investor relations, and the communications programs that support it, are being conducted," he said.

"Increasingly, we are seeing organisations opt for digital and virtual channels that can speak to an entire investment community across distance."

"They provide company executives with the opportunity to present information verbally, with the added engagement that comes of being able to take questions from attendees, to present video and slides, and to conduct polls."

ASIC's recent guidelines on AGMs, as well as the Treasurer's announcement, will change the way companies conduct AGMs well after the COVID-19, he said.

"The use of robust, feature-rich virtual AGM technology that enables companies to communicate with investors in engaging, cost-effective ways - without contravening social distancing guidelines and travel restrictions - cannot be underestimated," Downs said.

"The Redback IR platform is a unique example of this. Through this platform, we can help thousands of organisations across Australia and New Zealand deliver virtual AGMs and, in a post-COVID-19 world, I expect a significant increase in the demand for this kind of service."

Motto agreed, arguing the business community will be irreversibly changed by the pandemic.

"The accelerated transformation forced by the pandemic has brought many challenges, but a great deal of agility and resilience has also been on display from many organisations as they adapt to the changed circumstances," she says.

"We are seeing trends that were already underway now progressing at lightning speed, and I think our business and communication landscape will be forever changed as a result."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.