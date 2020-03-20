Frontier warns super fund clients of recession

The asset consultant's internal economic modelling is predicting a potentially "very large" recession for Australia this year, as COVID-19 rolls on.

Frontier Advisors used the RBA's MARTIN, a new macroeconomic model the central bank built in 2018, to model growth outcomes for two scenarios: a shorter-term one where global growth slowdown spills over to Australia as local consumption slows, and a longer-term one where the slowdown stretches out over a longer period.

In both cases, Frontier's modelling is predicting likelihood of a recession, as defined by two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, according to a presentation sent to its clients yesterday.

This is a far cry from the 2% growth expectation that Frontier pegged to the Australian economy at the start of this year.

In a 'temporary' scenario, Australia's GDP growth for this year came out at -1% whereas in an 'extended' scenario, local growth will slow down to -6% for this year.

"The model would suggest that we are close to entering a recession, and it could be very large," said Philip Naylor, one of the consultants who worked on the modeling.

Frontier's growth slowdown estimates are much larger than some others like QIC (less than -1% for both short-term and extended COVID-19 impact), OECD, Capital Economics and Oxford, but in line with another study published by Warwick McKibbin and Roshen Fernando.

"The main message is that there is a degree of uncertainty. It [COVID-19] is a rapidly evolving issue and a lot of people are trying to do the modelling. We are doing our own modelling to trying to give our clients a sense of the type of [economic slowdown] rather than a hard number."

Frontier's modelling says there is a risk of 317,000 job losses if COVID-19 shocks stretch out through the year because the unemployment rate could rise about 2.5% above the baseline.

The slowdown may dwarf the government's $17.6 billion stimulus package.

Frontier said at the current levels, the stimulus will translate into a $6 billion deficit for the budget. However, a slowdown in government's revenue, from items such as tax receipts, could widen the deficit to $42 billion.

"The actual fiscal deficit could be much larger. The less focused on revenue side of the budget has historically had a major impact on the fiscal balance. To put this in context, if revenues were to drop by a similar proportion (as a % of GDP) as during the GFC, the fiscal deficit for 2019/20 (including the new stimulus announcement) would rise to $42b (or 2.1% of GDP)," the report said.

Naylor said Frontier will be monitoring the market moves, but had advised clients previously to take a more defensive stance.

"We didn't see something like this [COVID-19] coming but we were aware of the macro risks last year and advised our clients to take a more defensive stance with their asset allocation [like] a bit less equities, more cash and more foreign currency exposure," he said.