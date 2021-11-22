NEWS
General

Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:48PM

Leading financial advisers, consultants and platforms will gather at a forum this Thursday to discuss the merits of managed accounts, how they have performed during COVID-19 and how to implement ESG advice within a managed account.

Among the forum's featured participants are Vincent O'Neill, chief executive of Stanford Brown, and Neil Younger, managing director of Fortnum Private Wealth.

Representatives from industry heavyweights BlackRock Australia, BT Financial Group, HUB24, Macquarie, Mercer, MLC Asset Management and Praemium will be available on the day to answer questions on managed accounts and Best Interest Duty (BID), portfolio returns and operational requirements.

According to Rainmaker research, the managed accounts industry has surpassed the $150 billion mark and climbing.

But with the industry's phenomenal growth came a closer analysis on whether it lives up to its promises of transparency, performance and portability, all of which will be discussed in the forum.

Registrations are complimentary for licensed financial advisers for remaining seats.

The event will be held at the Fullerton Hotel (formerly The Westin) in Sydney later this week (November 25) from 8.45am to 2pm. A personal copy of FS Managed Accounts - The Journal for Managed Account Professionals featuring CPD-accredited whitepapers will be provided exclusively to attendees on the day.

