Executive Appointments
Former QSuper chief joins NZ Super Fund board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 8 SEP 2020   12:49PM

The former QSuper chief and the current chair of Commonwealth Bank's staff superannuation fund has been appointed to the board of the $44 billion NZ Super Fund for a five-year term.

Rosemary Vilgan will join the board of guardians for NZ Superannuation Fund starting October 1.

She replaces Stephen Moir, who is rotating off the board, after serving since 2009. Moir's past roles have included general manager of the Westpac Institutional Bank for three years.

Vilgan currently is the chair of CBA's staff superannuation fund and chair of the federal government's safety, rehabilitation and compensation commission (from which she will step down in October).

8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

She is also a member of the investment committee at Fairfax Family's Cambooya, member of the advisory board for the committee for Brisbane and a member of multiple committees at Queensland University of Technology.

"The NZ Super Fund is projected to reach NZD70 billion of assets under management within the next decade. Rosemary brings a wealth of international investment fund experience and will help the Guardians to scale up as the Fund grows to that size," NZ Super board of guardians chair Catherine Savage said.

"Guardians Board members are chosen for their experience, training and expertise in the management of financial investments, as well as their mix of complementary skills. Rosemary's deep experience in the Australasian investment sector brings a unique perspective to the Guardians Board and we look forward to her joining the team."

Vilgan was the chief executive of QSuper for 17 years, ending 2015.

She was awarded an honorary doctorate by QUT for her services to the university, which included 12 years as a councilor. She is also a life member of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), granted for her services.

"My background is in supporting large institutional investors as they go through periods of change and I will be drawing on that experience to ensure the Guardians is set up to take advantage of the opportunities in front of it," Vilgan said of her appointment.

Appointments to the board start as nominations from a committee set up by the NZ finance minister independently of the NZ Super board.

The minister then consults with representative of other political parties in the Parliament before recommending a person to the governor-general, who makes the appointment.

Board members are paid NZ$49,000 a year, while the chair is paid NZ$98,000 and deputy chair is paid $61,250.

