Former Qantas Super investment chief lands new gig

Former Qantas Super investment lead Andrew Spence has joined a local multi-family office as partner and chief investment officer.

Omnia Capital Partners has welcomed Spence, where he will lead portfolio construction and asset allocation and grow the firm's institutional grade investment capabilities.

Spence brings more than 30 years' investment experience across Australian and the UK.

He was chief investment officer at Qantas Super from 2008 until April this year, when he simultaneously offloaded his capacity as a non-executive director for the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) following the merger of Qantas Super and Australian Retirement Trust.

Commenting, Omnia Capital Partners chair and founding partner Mark Lazberger said Spence is a "terrific addition" to the firm.

"As the capital under Omnia Capital Partners' care has grown, so too has the complexity of client objectives, driven by evolving markets, long horizons, and the need to manage multiple asset classes," Lazberger said.

"Andrew's experience as an investor and his clear, long-term mindset will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate change, while staying anchored to what matter most to them.

"Over the last six years, we've built this firm thoughtfully and deliberately, always with a clear focus on clients who think in decades, not quarters. Whether their goal is to preserve family wealth or to support a broader mission, they share commitment to purpose-driven capital."

Spence added: "Throughout my career, I've focused on managing long-term capital in complex environments that demand clarity, discipline, and patience. These principles are equally crucial when working with families and organisations whose goals unfold over years and generations."

"The firm has established a reputation for thoughtful, bespoke stewardship, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with its talented team to build on that strong foundation and continue delivering client outcomes.

"I'm delighted to join Omnia Capital Partners and help guide its investment platform at such an important time for its clients."