Former MLC super boss joins First Sentier

First Sentier Investors has moved to boost its board, with the appointment of two new independent directors, including a former MLC chief executive of corporate superannuation.

Michelle Tredenick and Richard Wastcoat have been appointed to the board of First Sentier Investors, as the firm aims to fill out its board with independent non-executive directors following its sale to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation last year.

Tredenick, previously the chief executive of MLC's corporate superannuation business, also served as chairman of the IAG and NRMA corporate superannuation fund for around six years.

Currently serving as a non-executive director of IAG, Bank of Queensland, Cricket Australia and St James Ethics Centre, Tredenick is set to bring decades of experience to the firm's board.

She will be joined by former Fidelity International managing director Richard Wastcoat. Wastcoat, a former First State Investments non-executive director, brings more than 25 years of executive experience in the United States, Europe and Asia, with a track record of leading large businesses.

First Sentier Investors chairman Sunao Yokokawa said he is pleased to welcome both to the board.

"As a standalone business, they will play an important role in ensuring we align with best practice corporate governance," Yokokawa said.

"Michelle has extensive experience in businesses operating in a broad range of industries, including banking, insurance, wealth management, education services, health insurance, superannuation and technology. She also runs her own corporate advisory business advising boards and CEOs on strategy and technology.

"In addition, Richard brings broad risk management and financial services experience, as well as extensive asset management experience. Both appointments deepen the Board's existing skills and expertise."