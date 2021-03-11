Former Clime chief in new role

After leaving Clime Investment Management abruptly in November, the former chief executive has taken on a new role at an early-stage investment firm.

Rod Bristow has been appointed as chief executive of Investible, having been in the role at Clime since September 2018, after joining from Macrovue.

Bristow oversaw significant growth for Clime, including the $5 million acquisition of Madison Financial Group earlier this year.

Investible closed its first venture capital fund last year with more than $22 million and invested in 25 early-stage companies across 15 sectors.

Investible co-founder Creel Price said Investible's vision is to elevate seed investment on a global scale and enable high-potential founders to achieve their goals.

"We welcome the additional experience, leadership and passion Rod brings to the business, as we enter this next phase of growth," Price said.

Following Bristow's departure, Clime appointed its chair Neil Schafer and non-executive director Brett Spork as interim co-chief executives for a five-month fixed term which will be terminated when Clime appoints a new chief executive.

Bristow's new role comes as Clime Investment Management and Bristow are set to face court over claims of unfair dismissal made by the firm's former chief investment officer, Anthony Golowenko.