Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board

The former chief executive of Colonial First State Global Asset Management has joined the Yarra Capital Management board as a non-executive director.

Yarra Capital announced that Mark Lazberger has joined its board after running CFSGAM for 10 years between 2008 and 2018.

Yarra Capital said Lazberger is one of the country's most accomplished investment management executives, with more than 35 years' experience working with large and successful organisations across Australia, Europe and South-East Asia.

Most recently Lazberger was chief executive of CFS and First State Investments (now First Sentier Investors).

He held that role for 10 years until December 2018 prior to its acquisition by Japanese bank MUFG in 2019.

Prior to that Lazberger spent 17 years with State Street in a range of senior positions in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and the UK.

Before his resignation in 2008 to join CFS, Lazberger led State Street Global Advisors' International business in all markets (ex USA).

At Yarra Capital, Lazberger will work closely with the board and executive management to achieve the firm's growth objectives.

Yarra Capital chair Mark Burgess said he is delighted to welcome someone of Lazberger's calibre.

"There are few executives in this country with Mark Lazberger's experience. We are delighted that he has agreed to join Yarra's board, and look forward to working with him."

Yarra Capital managing director Dion Hershan said: "Mark brings an unrivalled depth of industry expertise to Yarra. His experience in growing assets at large, global funds management organisations will be of enormous benefit to the business."

In addition to being on Yarra Capital's board Lazberger is also the chair of Omnia Capital Partners, co-chair of Zero Childhood Cancer board, board member of the Sydney Theatre Company, and a member of the CFA Institute's Future of Finance Advisory Council.