NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2020   12:28PM

The former chief executive of Colonial First State Global Asset Management has joined the Yarra Capital Management board as a non-executive director.

Yarra Capital announced that Mark Lazberger has joined its board after running CFSGAM for 10 years between 2008 and 2018.

Yarra Capital said Lazberger is one of the country's most accomplished investment management executives, with more than 35 years' experience working with large and successful organisations across Australia, Europe and South-East Asia.

Most recently Lazberger was chief executive of CFS and First State Investments (now First Sentier Investors).

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

He held that role for 10 years until December 2018 prior to its acquisition by Japanese bank MUFG in 2019.

Prior to that Lazberger spent  17 years with State Street in a range of senior positions in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and the UK.

Before his resignation in 2008 to join CFS, Lazberger led State Street Global Advisors' International business in all markets (ex USA).

At Yarra Capital, Lazberger will work closely with the board and executive management to achieve the firm's growth objectives.

Yarra Capital chair Mark Burgess said he is delighted to welcome someone of Lazberger's calibre.

"There are few executives in this country with Mark Lazberger's experience. We are delighted that he has agreed to join Yarra's board, and look forward to working with him."

Yarra Capital managing director Dion Hershan said: "Mark brings an unrivalled depth of industry expertise to Yarra. His experience in growing assets at large, global funds management organisations will be of enormous benefit to the business."

In addition to being on Yarra Capital's board Lazberger is also the chair of Omnia Capital Partners, co-chair of Zero Childhood Cancer board, board member of the Sydney Theatre Company, and a member of the CFA Institute's Future of Finance Advisory Council.

Read more: Yarra Capital ManagementMark LazbergerCFSGAMColonial First State Global Asset ManagementMark BurgessState Street Global AdvisorsCFA InstituteDion HershanFirst Sentier InvestorsFirst State InvestmentsFuture of Finance Advisory Council
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Pinnacle hires Japan sales exec
State Street cuts fees on flagship equities funds
RealIndex taps former RF Capital executive
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
Global ETF leaders push for reform
Former MLC super boss joins First Sentier
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
How early release impacts the ASX
Editor's Choice
Morningstar creates new ESG role
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:56PM
Morningstar has announced the appointment of Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, effective immediately.
No returns in sight for AAP investors
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
The consortium that saved Australian Associated Press' newswire will get no return on their investment, with contributors donating anywhere between $3000 and $1 million at the close of the financial year.
Stimulus, ERS pushes spending up 17%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:59AM
New research has demonstrated the impact of the government's stimulus package and early release of superannuation program, with a sharp uptick in consumer spending.
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:36AM
Businesses and individuals will continue to receive additional government support beyond September, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing an extension to the stimulus support package.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pmwkoDAS