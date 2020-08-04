Former BNY Mellon IM country head joins Westpac

The global manager's former country head has joined Westpac's private wealth and business division as a director.

Phil Filippelis left BNY Mellon in April, after five years with the firm.

In his new role, he will work as a director, global investment services New South Wales at Westpac. He reports to Mark Sherwood, Westpac's state director of global investment services for New South Wales and Victoria.

The global investment services sources, selects and monitors multi-asset and multi-currency investments for high net worth clients of Westpac's private wealth and business division.

"Phil has over 25 years' experience in financial markets across the domestic and the international markets. He is a highly experienced professional with expertise across credit, real estate, private equity, hedge funds, equities and structured products," a spokesperson for Westpac said.

"His global experience and strong technical skills will be highly valued by our clients. Throughout his career he has also had significant experience in a business development capacity which will greatly assist the expansion of our wealth proposition."

Westpac reports its results across four divisions: consumer, business (including private wealth), the institutional bank, New Zealand operations and group businesses.