Former BBY chair charged with aiding dishonest conduct

The former executive chair of defunct stockbroker BBY Limited is now facing charges in relation to BBY's misappropriation of client funds.

Glenn Rosewall was charged with two offences related to aiding, abetting, counselling or producing BBY's dishonest conduct, which has also led to charges against four other former BBY executives.

ASIC alleges that in 2015, Rosewall was involved in BBY's use of $1.95 million of client money to pay an unrelated corporate invoice.

Each offence carries the potential for up to 10 years' prison, a fine of $765,000, or three times the total value of benefits obtained.

Rosewall's case has been adjourned to September 9.

Just last month, BBY's former chief executive Arunesh Maharaj was charged with one offence of the same nature, however his conduct is alleged to have taken place in 2014 and was in relation to a $192 million acquisition of shares in Aquila Resources. He faced other charges in 2023.

The former head of operations and former strategy manager have also both faced charges related to dishonesty, with both having pleaded guilty.