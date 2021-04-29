NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Former Australian Unity adviser banned
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:16PM

A former authorised representative of Australian Unity Personal Financial Services was handed a five-year ban for telling clients MySuper options are more expensive and to opt out of the products.

Christopher Chan will serve a five-year ban for writing misleading and deceptive emails to some clients in 2016 when the Stronger Super reforms were being implemented. ASIC surveillance found Chan advised clients to opt out of transitioning to a MySuper product, claiming the fees associated were higher than those being charged by their existing super fund.

As a result, some members chose not to fully transfer their super balances and continued paying higher fees.

Chan also failed to disclose the emails to his licensee and ASIC at the outset of the regulator's investigation, which ran between 2017 and 2018. Throughout the investigation, Chan continued to be authorised by Australian Unity Personal Financial Services, the licensee he joined in July 2016 and departed in April 2019. From April 2019 Chan was licensed by Infocus before finishing up in September of last year.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Prior to Australian Unity, Chan was an authorised representative of Grant Thornton Wealth Advisory from October 2008 to July 2016.

In reaching its decision, ASIC said Chan prioritised his company receiving commissions over the interests of his clients. It also said he is not competently trained to provide advice and that he is likely to break financial services laws again in future.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Read more: Australian UnityMySuperASICChristopher ChanGrant Thornton Wealth AdvisoryInfocusStronger Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC appoints new chair, deputy chair
Government opens consultation on key advice reforms
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
ASIC cracks down on binary options
ASIC sues CBA over monthly fees
ASIC opens breach reporting consultation
Former Aon Hewitt adviser banned
Unlisted assets deliver modest returns
IOOF licensees to take remedial action
MySuper fees could halve in 10 years
Editor's Choice
Super fund in-houses advice service
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.
FirstChoice dominates platform market
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
New research finds that Colonial's FirstChoice platform is the most popular among financial advisers across all states and territories.
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:18PM
NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has added a Queensland advice firm to its advice multi-boutique network Connectus.
Chief economist update: Low for longer
BENJAMIN ONG  |   12:01PM
Latest inflation figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics underscore both the Reserve Bank of Australia's prescience and governor Philip Lowe's expectation that the official cash rate will remain low until at least 2024.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.