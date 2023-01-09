Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former adviser sees ban reduced

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   11:43AM

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Sherwal, who was an authorised representative of six different licensees over the past seven years, was originally banned in June 2021 from providing financial services and performing any function in a financial services business for a period of six years.

Instead, the AAT reduced the ban to five years, as well as reducing the scope of the banning to the provision of financial services and the performance of any function as an officer or manager of an entity carrying on a financial services business.

Delivering its decision on 7 December 2022, the AAT found that Sherwal failed to act in his client's best interests in advising them to place new superannuation funded insurance as part of their participation in a cash rebate procedure.

It also found that Sherwal failed to prioritise his client's interests in the advice he gave and that there were instances of inappropriate advice and failures to comply with the additional requirements of advice which recommended the replacement of one product with another.

In reducing the period and the scope of the banning, the AAT formed the view that some aspects of ASIC's decision reasoning were misconceived and that the cash rebate procedure was not itself unlawful.

The AAT found that Sherwal demonstrated that he is a "proper" person to be permitted to provide financial services, however had failed to discharge his basic obligations, and had demonstrated a lack of reliable care and attention in the consideration of his client's affairs.

ASIC said that it is considering the AAT's decision.

Read more: AATASICAshok Sherwal
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AAT overturns ban on former Spaceship chair
Life insurer claims under regulator watch
Regulator issues interim stop orders
Former fund manager employee permanently banned
Federal Court finds against finfluencer
ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac
Adviser imprisoned for super fraud
Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS
Target market determinations have improved: ASIC
ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member

Editor's Choice

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

Former adviser sees ban reduced

CHLOE WALKER
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.