Former adviser sees ban reduced

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Sherwal, who was an authorised representative of six different licensees over the past seven years, was originally banned in June 2021 from providing financial services and performing any function in a financial services business for a period of six years.

Instead, the AAT reduced the ban to five years, as well as reducing the scope of the banning to the provision of financial services and the performance of any function as an officer or manager of an entity carrying on a financial services business.

Delivering its decision on 7 December 2022, the AAT found that Sherwal failed to act in his client's best interests in advising them to place new superannuation funded insurance as part of their participation in a cash rebate procedure.

It also found that Sherwal failed to prioritise his client's interests in the advice he gave and that there were instances of inappropriate advice and failures to comply with the additional requirements of advice which recommended the replacement of one product with another.

In reducing the period and the scope of the banning, the AAT formed the view that some aspects of ASIC's decision reasoning were misconceived and that the cash rebate procedure was not itself unlawful.

The AAT found that Sherwal demonstrated that he is a "proper" person to be permitted to provide financial services, however had failed to discharge his basic obligations, and had demonstrated a lack of reliable care and attention in the consideration of his client's affairs.

ASIC said that it is considering the AAT's decision.