NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Former adviser pleads guilty over million-dollar super theft
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 22 APR 2021   11:59AM

Victorian-based Ahmed Saad has pleaded guilty after previously being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.

ASIC alleges that Saad, while working as an authorised representative of Apogee Financial Planning, illegally obtained funds from client super accounts.

As such, Saad pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception.

It is alleged Saad illegally obtained funds between $1000 and $28,000 from 168 client superannuation accounts for a total of $1.4 million from Nulis Nominees Australia, the trustee of the MLC Super Fund between November 2016 and October 2017.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

ASIC also alleges between August 2017 and October 2017, Saad attempted to obtain a further $92,400 on behalf of 10 of his clients.

Saad submitted applications for one-off advice fees to Nulis for providing financial services to his clients.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

ASIC said the services were not provided and the fees were instead rebated to his clients facilitating unlawful early release of their superannuation benefits.

The latest development follows ASIC permanently banning Saad from providing financial services in December 2018 after the conduct was reported by Apogee.

Saad was the sole director of Saad Wealth and was an authorised representative of Apogee from 10 April 2012 until 16 October 2017.

Apogee revoked the letter of authority in October 2017.

The matter has been adjourned until 25 October 2021 for a plea hearing before the County Court.

Read more: ASICAhmed SaadApogee Financial PlanningCounty CourtMLC Super FundNulis Nominees AustraliaSaad Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
Government opens consultation on key advice reforms
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
ASIC cracks down on binary options
ASIC sues CBA over monthly fees
ASIC drops Caddick charges
Mayfair found to have misled
ASIC opens breach reporting consultation
Former Aon Hewitt adviser banned
Time running out for claims licences
Editor's Choice
Inflows slow at AMP North
KANIKA SOOD
AMP's North platform saw $400 million less in inflows in the three months to March compared to the same time last year, as financial adviser activity fell.
Perennial establishes ESG boutique
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Perennial Partners has spun its ESG team and flagship ESG fund into a separate boutique investment business.
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
KANIKA SOOD
Centuria Capital Group will pay $24 million for a 50% stake in the real estate debt manager, founded five years ago by former UBS and Wingate investors.
MSCI launches life sciences indices
KARREN VERGARA
MSCI is launching a set of indices that target megatrends and innovation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.