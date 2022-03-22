NEWS
Investment

First Sentier rebrands direct infra business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   12:16PM

First Sentier Investors' direct infrastructure business is becoming a standalone brand, with a new name to reflect its commitment to sustainability.

Going forward, the business will be known as Igneo Infrastructure Partners; derived from the word 'igneous', a type of volcanic rock.

First Sentier said the new name "underscores the team's transformative approach to working with businesses to create investments that have sustainability and permanence".

The rebrand is part of First Sentier's long-term strategy to build a global business comprising in-house and independently branded investment teams with expertise across a range of asset classes.

"With a well-established investment process and proven track record of adding value for portfolio companies and our clients, now is the right time to introduce a global identity that better reflects who we are and how we work," managing partner and head of Igneo Infrastructure Partners Niall Mills said.

"Infrastructure businesses provide essential services to communities, so we are focused on proactively partnering with management teams to support responsible practices. By holding a significant or full ownership stake in infrastructure firms, the Igneo team can partner with company management teams to set strategy, foster innovation, and achieve sustainable operating models."

While the name has changed, the investment philosophy and process has not, he added.

"Being part of the First Sentier Investors Group affords us the chance to brand our business independently, while still benefiting from the world-class support of the FSI team," Mills said.

"We remain committed to partnering with our clients and management teams to create a more sustainable future."

The business is currently home to 65 employees overseeing a portfolio of 24 infrastructure companies across UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Its total assets currently sit at $20.3 billion.

