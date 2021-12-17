NEWS
Investment

Firetrail Investments launches global equity fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   12:42PM

The new fund is led by Patrick Hodgens, James Miller, and Justin Gray, who have worked together for more than 15 years running high conviction investment strategies.

The Firetrail S3 Global Opportunities Fund aims to outperform the MSCI Global Index after fees by investing in companies with earnings upgrades and valuation re-ratings.

Firetrail and its staff seeded and launched the strategy in November 2021 and has already funded the first institutional investor.

In managing the fund, Hodgens brings over 35 years' experience investing in Australian and global equities, including 28 years at Macquarie Group where he was an executive director and head of listed equities.

Miller and Gray both bring deep fundamental analysis and portfolio management expertise to their roles as co-lead portfolio managers.

"The biggest investment opportunity in markets today is sustainability," Gray said.

"Globally there are 28,000 companies listed.We have identified a universe of stocks that are set to benefit from positive change across sectors including health and wellbeing, carbon reduction, innovation and technology.

"The fund targets investors wanting to invest sustainably while not sacrificing outperformance," Gray said.

The problem with traditional approaches to sustainable investing is they are backwards looking, he added.

"Companies that have already been identified as high quality, sustainable leaders aren't attractive investments as valuations can get too high," he said.

"Overpaying for hyped-up business can lead to capital losses."

Using forward looking, deep fundamental analysis, Firetrail S3 Global Opportunities Fund uncovers global companies benefitting from positive change that are underappreciated by the market, Miller said.

The fund is the result of many years of research into global equities markets.

"We use proprietary research to uncover global companies benefitting from positive change," Hodgens said.

"We are excited to bring investors a global fund that is very different to what has typically been available to those looking to invest sustainably."

