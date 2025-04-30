Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Finfluencer failed to disclose paid promotions, says regulator

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 APR 2025   12:42PM

Days after research from the Ontario regulator found those who make financial decisions based on finfluencers' recommendations are 12 times more likely to be scammed, a Canadian finfluencer was busted for failing to disclose sponsorship of content and engaging in investor relations activities.

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) found James Floreani, who runs Jayconomics, breached the local Securities Act when he engaged in investor relations activities for four separate product issuers via his social media content.

Jayconomics has more than 50,000 YouTube subscribers and about 2000 Instagram followers. He also uses X and produces educational investing content on Patreon.

The allegations first arose in early 2024, with the Alberta regulator saying Floreani was paid by four product issuers to produce favourable content and had promoted securities issued by them. He failed to disclose the payments and engaged in investor relations on behalf of those companies, as defined by the Securities Act.

"Floreani presented himself as knowledgeable and sophisticated in finance and investment, demonstrating familiarity and competence with the relevant terminology," the ASC said.

"In reality, Floreani did not have any formal education in finance or investing. He made recommendations about purchasing certain securities to members of his audience, and the public comments on the Respondents' posts demonstrated that viewers were acting on those recommendations."

Floreani will now attend a second hearing by the ASC to determine sanctions and/or cost recovery, the regulator noted.

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) recently surveyed 655 Canadian retail investors and found that 35% had made a financial decision based on advice from a finfluencer.

While respondents largely agreed that finfluencers are motivated by self-interest, about 40% believe they can trust the finfluencers they follow.

However, the research also found that those who made financial decisions on the back of finfluencer recommendations were 12 times more likely to have been scammed on social media. The OSC said this suggests "those who trust and follow the advice of finfluencers may be more vulnerable to social media scams."

As part of the research, the OSC conducted an online experiment with 1465 social media users, some of which were investors, to assess the impact of finfluencers. Participants were exposed to a variety of posts promoting a particular asset during an online trading simulation, all designed to resemble Reddit, X, and YouTube posts.

Close to 40% of those exposed to the posts purchased the promoted assets, compared to just 10% of those who weren't. It also found that non-investors were more likely to be influenced.

Read more: ASCOSCJayconomicsSecurities ActYouTubeJames FloreaniAlberta Securities CommissionOntario Securities CommissionInstagramPatreonReddit
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussies prefer advisers, analyst notes over social media
Trend among young Aussies highlights need for affordable advice
Social media, news addiction cost returns: Morningstar
Social media influencers charged for promoting shady investments
UniSuper battles major system outage
'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown
ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing
Insignia consolidates further, creates Client Wellbeing arm
ACCC blitzes social media influencers
Federal Court finds against finfluencer

Editor's Choice

SS&C scores another super mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
SS&C continues to take its share of Australia's superannuation sector, scoring another administration mandate.

GROW Inc. names new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The super administrator welcomed its recruit this week, replacing inaugural chief and co-founder Matthew Keeley.

AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The fixed income trading business will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSIEX by the end of June 2025.

Clime awarded $183m mandate from US firm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:36PM
Clime Investment Management has been awarded a mandate for a pending US domiciled public offer fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media