Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:33PM

New data reveals 64% of banking and financial services employees have felt burnt out or emotionally overloaded from work in the last 12 months.

Slack APAC research titled Leadership and the war for talent surveyed 1000 knowledge workers in Australia.

It reported that alarmingly the banking and finance sector felt the third highest levels of burnout among eight industries surveyed.

The report also found financial services was the only industry where more than half of respondents, 51%, said they were likely or very likely to leave in the next 12 months. This also means it is one of the industries with the highest level of churn.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Around 11% of the industry said they are "quiet quitting" while 48% said they wouldn't go above and beyond unless they had to. Only 38% believed teamwork and collaboration are the keys to success while 31% attributed it to well-being.

A startling 71% of respondents in this sector want more meaning in their jobs while 7% feel extremely dissatisfied.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Slack head of enterprise for Asia Arturo Arrarte explained the survey demonstrates a strong correlation between having a good manager and respondents experiencing lower levels of burnout, job churn, and quiet quitting.

"With this in mind, when you look at the responses from the financial services industry, they paint quite an interesting picture," he said.

"Compared to most survey respondents, who cited having a good manager as having the greatest influence on whether to change jobs after job stability, those in financial services say salary is a much bigger driver."

Arrarte added similarly, when asked about what makes an organisation successful, outside of financial services the most typical responses were around companies embracing teamwork and collaboration, flexible ways of working, and focusing on employee well-being.

"Financial success was down in sixth place. Within the banking industry the focus was much more weighted to financial success over wellbeing," he said.

He suggests there are a few things traditional financial services organisatons can do.

"While those in banking are most likely to say their leaders inspire them and that they encourage innovation and creativity, three-quarters also describe their senior executives as being stuck in their ways of working," he said.

"Nearly two-thirds say there is a disconnect between senior leaders and employees. What we need are less commanders and more coaches."

Arrarte concluded another takeaway is financial services workers want more trust from management, regardless of location and hours.

"This group is one of the most likely to be office based, they also said things like they want the ability to make more choices, to have greater sense of purpose and see the impact of their work," he said.

Read more: Arturo ArrarteAustraliaSlack APAC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managers
Local wholesale lead appointed by Columbia Threadneedle
ANZ to pay $42m in insurance lawsuit
Westpac updates on strategic priorities
Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
Hejaz receives RIAA fund certifications
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
Challenger appoints chief financial officer
T. Rowe Price appoints head of APAC distribution

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mark Thomas, the former chief executive of failed research house van Eyk, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to breaching directors' duties earlier this year.

Zurich Australia appoints investment chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
Zurich Australia has promoted Mathew Drennan to chief investment officer, effective December 1.

Natixis takes on Investors Mutual distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The marketing and distribution capabilities of Natixis Investment Managers and Investors Mutual Limited have been combined, with a head of institutional and head of wholesale appointed.

Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout

CASSANDRA BALDINI
New data reveals 64% of banking and financial services employees have felt burnt out or emotionally overloaded from work in the last 12 months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.