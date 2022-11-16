Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout

New data reveals 64% of banking and financial services employees have felt burnt out or emotionally overloaded from work in the last 12 months.

Slack APAC research titled Leadership and the war for talent surveyed 1000 knowledge workers in Australia.

It reported that alarmingly the banking and finance sector felt the third highest levels of burnout among eight industries surveyed.

The report also found financial services was the only industry where more than half of respondents, 51%, said they were likely or very likely to leave in the next 12 months. This also means it is one of the industries with the highest level of churn.

Around 11% of the industry said they are "quiet quitting" while 48% said they wouldn't go above and beyond unless they had to. Only 38% believed teamwork and collaboration are the keys to success while 31% attributed it to well-being.

A startling 71% of respondents in this sector want more meaning in their jobs while 7% feel extremely dissatisfied.

Slack head of enterprise for Asia Arturo Arrarte explained the survey demonstrates a strong correlation between having a good manager and respondents experiencing lower levels of burnout, job churn, and quiet quitting.

"With this in mind, when you look at the responses from the financial services industry, they paint quite an interesting picture," he said.

"Compared to most survey respondents, who cited having a good manager as having the greatest influence on whether to change jobs after job stability, those in financial services say salary is a much bigger driver."

Arrarte added similarly, when asked about what makes an organisation successful, outside of financial services the most typical responses were around companies embracing teamwork and collaboration, flexible ways of working, and focusing on employee well-being.

"Financial success was down in sixth place. Within the banking industry the focus was much more weighted to financial success over wellbeing," he said.

He suggests there are a few things traditional financial services organisatons can do.

"While those in banking are most likely to say their leaders inspire them and that they encourage innovation and creativity, three-quarters also describe their senior executives as being stuck in their ways of working," he said.

"Nearly two-thirds say there is a disconnect between senior leaders and employees. What we need are less commanders and more coaches."

Arrarte concluded another takeaway is financial services workers want more trust from management, regardless of location and hours.

"This group is one of the most likely to be office based, they also said things like they want the ability to make more choices, to have greater sense of purpose and see the impact of their work," he said.