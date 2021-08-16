Fiducian's FUA inches to $4bn

Fiducian Group's funds under advice continues to grow but could be dampened by legacy clients that will not renew the services of an adviser.

Fiducian's FUA went up $700,000 to $3.7 billion in the year to June 2021, thanks to acquisitions, inflows and market performance.

However, going forward some adjustments may be needed to the FUA because grandfathered clients have not re-signed with an adviser as a result of the new annual renewal laws.

At the end of the period, Fiducian had 72 aligned advisers across 46 practices nationwide. Salaried office contributed 44% to FUA, while franchised offices comprised the remainder.

"However, inflows have increased as newer financial planners begin to appreciate the many benefits of the Fiducian complaint process for their clients," chair Indy Singh said.

The platform administration business recorded $2.9 billion in funds under administration, which comprises investments, superannuation and separately managed accounts administration. Offerings include 15 multi-manager funds, 57 external managed funds and term deposits.

All in all, funds under management, administration and advice reached $10.4 billion, up from $8 billion on the prior corresponding period. Statutory net profit after tax of $12.2 million rose 16% year on year.

Fiducian Superannuation Service chair Drew Vaughn recently told a Standing Committee on Economics that the super offering operates as a platform for private investment funds.

"We do not have any affiliation with any employer or employer organisations or unions. Rather, we deal with individual members and their financial advisers by offering a superannuation platform that enables the member, in conjunction with their adviser, to construct an investment portfolio to suit their particular needs," he said.

The average age of members is 62, while the average account balance is about $280,000.

The flagship Fiducian Balanced Fund returned 21.8% pa in the year to June 2021; over 10 years it delivered 9.4% pa.

The hearing found that directors of the fund received bonuses tied to the performance of the group, as well as KPIs. One director received $20,000 as a bonus.

Earlier in the session, big super funds like Aware Super rewarded its chief investment officer with $250,000 bonuses.