Fiducian FUA reaches $5bn

Fiducian Group's funds under advice (FUA) hit $5 billion in the 2025 financial year as net inflows from salaried and franchisee financial advisers reached $343 million.

FUA grew 4% year on year from $4.8 billion across its Core, Auxilium and Badges platforms.

Salaried offices comprise about 49% of FUA. Fiducian currently has 38 salaried advisers, while franchised offices comprise about 51% of FUA. It has 39 franchised financial advisers nationally.

"Almost 100% of inflows from our aligned advisers are invested through Fiducian platform and in Fiducian multimanager funds," the ASX-listed company said.

"Fiducian-branded Core platform primarily catered towards the requirements of aligned advisers: Investment menu comprising Fiducian funds and managed accounts, 30 external managed funds, shares and term deposits tailored to financial adviser and client demands."

Currently, there are 66 external financial advisers or IFAs that have registered with Fiducian, of which 14 have begun using Auxilium.

"As the IFAs gain confidence in our administration capability and place larger volumes of funds with us, we believe Auxilium could become an important revenue earner for us," Fiducian executive chair Indy Singh said.

"Funds under administration for IFAs is around 11% of total funds under administration. Efforts are underway to build new relationships and increase net inflows from nonaligned financial adviser groups, in particular, through SMA administration services and Auxilium."

Funds under management (FUM) at the end of the period $5.9 billion, which grew 12% year on year.

The group delivered gross revenue of $89.4 million, up 11% annually, while net profit after tax of $18.6 million was 23% up on the prior year.

"Our three operating segments have remained resilient over the past year and generated higher income streams despite the 17% peak-to-trough fall in Australian share markets between February and April, which truncated monthly revenue for those months," Singh said.

He added that the "board's aim remains to build scale and deliver consistent double-digit earnings growth over the long term and management is determined to stay committed and focused in this difficult climate, to try and achieve this goal."