Financial Planning
Fiducian adds $38m FUA to network

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 8 OCT 2021   12:27PM

In a bid to expand nationally, Fiducian has helped one of its practices acquire clients with $38 million in funds under advice.

Fiducian said it assisted the unnamed practice based in the Albury/Wodonga area by providing support services worth $360,000. This covered training, practice management, legal assistance, compliance, and technology support.

It is the dealer group's policy not to disclose the names of advisers that join its network. According to Rainmaker's analysis of ASIC Financial Advisers Register, Fiducian currently has 78 authorised representatives, spread across New South Wales (34), Victoria (18), Tasmania (10), Queensland (5), Western Australia (4) and the ACT (7).

Fiducian Financial Services chair Robby Southall said that the announcement is a continuation of the group's strategy that aims to develop a country-wide financial planning network to ensure Australians have access to quality advice.

"Fiducian is constantly looking to make other acquisitions of financial planning businesses," he said.

The group recently expanded its New Zealand presence by offering six of its funds via a KiwiSaver scheme.

Kiwi investors can now access Fiducian's Growth Fund, India Fund, Property Securities Fund, Technology Fund, Balanced Fund and Ultra Growth Fund via the Consilium Wrap and MMC Wealth Administration platforms.

