Female CFPs more invested in financial planning

A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.

The survey commissioned by the CFP Board of Standards found that female CFPs are more invested in the financial planning process, meaning they are detail oriented and provide written and comprehensive financial plans than male CFPs.

The report, Building a diverse practice: The value of CFP certification to female advisers, which canvassed 400 US advisers, revealed that female CFPs tend to give more retirement and estate planning advice compared to male professionals.

The research comes off the back of the CFP Board wanting more women to enter the profession, hiring a director of diversity and inclusion to drive the initiative. In the US, 80% of advisers are male.

On average, female CFP professionals have given retirement planning advice to 80% of their clients, while male CFP professionals have worked with 73% of clients on this topic.

Female CFPs are more satisfied with their careers (53%) compared to males (42%) and other female advisers who are not qualified CFPs (35%).

"Female CFP professionals are as likely as their male colleagues to generate the majority of practice revenue (68%) from fee-based investment management. This investment management style indicates that they are primarily working with clients as fiduciaries, acting in the best interests of their clients," the report read.

"These findings make a compelling business case for increasing the number of women in the financial planning profession," CFP Board chief executive Kevin R. Keller said.

"The study confirms that financial planning is a rewarding career opportunity, and that CFP certification is a must-have designation for women."