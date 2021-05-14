NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:38PM

A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.

The survey commissioned by the CFP Board of Standards found that female CFPs are more invested in the financial planning process, meaning they are detail oriented and provide written and comprehensive financial plans than male CFPs.

The report, Building a diverse practice: The value of CFP certification to female advisers, which canvassed 400 US advisers, revealed that female CFPs tend to give more retirement and estate planning advice compared to male professionals.

The research comes off the back of the CFP Board wanting more women to enter the profession, hiring a director of diversity and inclusion to drive the initiative. In the US, 80% of advisers are male.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

On average, female CFP professionals have given retirement planning advice to 80% of their clients, while male CFP professionals have worked with 73% of clients on this topic.

Female CFPs are more satisfied with their careers (53%) compared to males (42%) and other female advisers who are not qualified CFPs (35%).

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Female CFP professionals are as likely as their male colleagues to generate the majority of practice revenue (68%) from fee-based investment management. This investment management style indicates that they are primarily working with clients as fiduciaries, acting in the best interests of their clients," the report read.

"These findings make a compelling business case for increasing the number of women in the financial planning profession," CFP Board chief executive Kevin R. Keller said.

"The study confirms that financial planning is a rewarding career opportunity, and that CFP certification is a must-have designation for women."

Read more: CFP Board of StandardsKevin R. Keller
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CFP Board creates diversity and inclusion role
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.