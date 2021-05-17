FASEA approves two degrees

The Financial Advisers Ethics and Standards Authority has added two degrees to its approved list of courses.

Any bachelor's degree with a major in financial services that commenced from March 2021 at Southern Cross University has been given FASEA's tick of approval.

A graduate diploma of financial planning offered by the Australian Institute of Management (AIM) commencing May 2021 also meets FASEA's requirements.

"Advisers who complete these courses of study will meet the education standard," FASEA said.

FASEA has also approved the following bridging courses offered by AIM: financial advice regulatory and legal obligations; ethics for professional advisers; and behavioural finance.

The courses will be added to a future degree, qualifications and courses legislative instrument.

"The approval of these additional courses builds on the body of courses approved by FASEA and provides additional choice to advisers seeking to meet the education standard," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

Since 2017, FASEA has approved a range of courses that meet the curriculum, including 78 historical courses, 66 current bachelor or higher degrees and 36 bridging courses.

Some 89% of the total number of advisers that have sat the FASEA exams have passed.