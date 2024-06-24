Family office, PE firms back local telco infrastructure provider

MADAUS Capital Partners, Friday Capital and The Silverfern Group have become equity partners in CPS Technology and Infrastructure as it prepares for growth.

The firms will provide CPS with increased capital backing and strategic support, investing an undisclosed sum into the telecommunications infrastructure provider.

Headquartered in Sydney, CPS has 170 staff across six locations and is currently working on about 1850 projects, including acting for major wireless network operators and tower owners.

"The introduction of new equity partners provides greater alignment with the future needs of the business, its employees and customers, enabling it to continue to build market share and capitalise on the momentum it has created," CPS founder and executive chair Scott Munro said.

"Growth in CPS revenue has escalated rapidly in recent years to more than $100 million, driven by demand from our customers for premium end-to-end specialist services in the development, installation, maintenance and upgrade of critical wireless telecommunications infrastructure (cellular base stations and towers) in Australia to major telecommunications carriers and tower companies.

"With data consumption expected to grow by 30 to 40% per annum, and potentially accelerate, we wanted to ensure we have the resources to deliver on the needs of our customers and the demand for these services more broadly."

Munro will continue as executive chair, while MADAUS Capital Partners, Friday Capital and The Silverfern Group will all get a board seat.

This marks the fourth investment in Australia for MADAUS Capital Partners, a multi-family office with locations in Sydney and Munich. Meantime, Friday Capital is a Sydney-based private equity and corporate advisory firm, while The Silverfern Group is also a private equity group, specialising in investments $15-$25 million in size.

"Scott has been instrumental in building this business, delivering the vision to invest and expand in this rapidly growing segment of the telecommunications sector - supply of data," CPS chief executive Rhys Morgan said.

"We are delighted that we retain his expertise and vision, while at the same time gaining new equity partners whose investment is a strong endorsement of CPS's customer-focused growth strategy and exciting future prospects.

"From a day-to-day perspective it is business as usual at CPS. We are able to capitalise on the momentum we have created and continue to bring industry-leading solutions to the market."