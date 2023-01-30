Family office invests $200m with Regal

An Australian family office is investing $200 million in the Regal Private Credit Opportunities Fund, with the potential for a further $100 million down the line.

Regal said the mandate, from a "prominent" family office, has significantly accelerated the funds under management and the growth profile of the strategy.

The fund was launched in October last year, focused on senior loans to small and medium-sized public and private companies in Australia and New Zealand, along with asset-backed loans and other credit opportunities.

"We are seeing increasing interest in private credit from Australian family offices, high net worth individuals and institutions as investors search for ways to diversify their alternatives exposure," Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor said.

"With a strong track record in pre-IPO and emerging companies investments, Regal has emerged as one of Australia's largest providers of capital to Australian private companies over the past five years. Regal can now work with companies on their financing needs through equity or debt.

"Regal is uniquely placed to analyse the private credit deal opportunities other capital market participants may see as too complex, drawing on Regal's large fundamental and sector-specific investment team and independent risk management capability."

Regal said it sees the private credit market as a rapidly evolving, increasingly sophisticated space.

"Though the credit fund only launched in late 2022, we are seeing significant demand for debt capital from high quality domestic companies who are interested in partnering with Regal. The credit fund allows Regal to offer capital solutions across the entire capital spectrum, from debt to equity, across all major industries," Regal Funds Management head of private credit Jacob Poke said.

"The credit fund is a flexible provider of debt capital. We are able to support companies through their life cycle and across changing market conditions, from refinancing existing lenders through to funding growth (including via M&A)."

He added that there is a substantial growth opportunity in the Australian and New Zealand private credit markets and the firm plans to be a major participant in these markets.