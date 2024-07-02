Family office buys into WNBL potential

The family office of Tesla chair Robyn Denholm, Wollemi Capital Group, has partnered with the National Basketball League (NBL) to acquire the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) from Basketball Australia.

Wollemi Capital Group and the NBL have formed a consortium to acquire the majority interest at the end of the 2024/25 season. Taking control in April next year, Basketball Australia will retain a minority interest.

"Women's basketball in Australia has a phenomenal history and an even brighter future; we are excited to be a major part of the syndicate that will guide the future direction as well as provide the right level of support and investment needed in the sport for decades to come," Denholm said.

"There is much work to be done to transform the league into a platform that our amazing female players, clubs, fans and all involved richly deserve."

Meantime, NBL owner Larry Kestelman said: "We are proud to be part of a group that will now have an opportunity to rethink what the best version of the WNBL can look like and set the direction for the future as we did for the NBL. We believe this is a truly exciting proposition for us, the players, the fans, and everyone involved."

"The female athletes in the sport, as well as younger girls aspiring for greatness, deserve better and we believe we can, with time, deliver something to be proud of, but do not underestimate the work and challenges ahead."

NBL chief executive David Stevenson said the organisation intends to spend the next few months listening to and learning from clubs, players, fans, and other stakeholders to ensure long-term sustainability and the creation of a world-class league.

"We are excited and feel privileged to be the new custodians of Australia's oldest women's professional sports competition, and we believe this group is best placed to bring sustained success and unprecedented growth," he said.

Wollemi Capital Group has already proven itself a basketball fan, having purchased a 30% stake in Hoops Capital in 2022. Hoops Capital is the basketball business of Total Sport & Entertainment and owns both the Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames teams.

Away from the court, the family office is currently embroiled in a trademark battle with climate tech VC investment firm Wollemi Capital, led by Tim Bishop. The latter filed a trademark application relating to the words 'Wollemi' and 'Wollemi Capital' which was challenged by Denholm's family office. However, earlier this month IP Australia ruled in favour of Bishop's firm.

Denholm's Wollemi Capital Group has since lodged a notice to appeal the IP Australia decision in the Federal Court.