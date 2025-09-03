FAAA calls for other sectors to help pay $67m CSLR bill

In its submission to the Treasury consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) Special Levy for 2025/26, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) said financial advisers should not be expected to pay more than the $20 million sector cap.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said the amount owing above the cap should be spread out to other sectors so financial advisers are not bearing the brunt.

"We have proposed that the amount above the $20 million sector cap for financial advice - $47.3 million for this year - be allocated to the broadest possible range of sectors, on the basis of capacity to pay. If the levy is spread as broadly as possible, it is likely to be more sustainable and pose less risk of threatening the viability of any one sector," Abood said.

"It's not appropriate to ask financial advisers to pay more than the sector cap. The $20 million sector cap is already very high, particularly when you bear in mind that the vast majority of this levy is paid by small, privately owned firms with very limited capacity to absorb extra costs."

Abood said the inability of the scheme to attribute loss more broadly means the advice industry is "unreasonably expected" to carry the bulk of the load.

In July, the CSLR updated its levy estimate for FY26, calculated at $75 million - $67 million of which is to be paid by the advice sub-sector.

"The major collapses that we have seen so far, including Dixon Advisory, United Global Capital, Brite Advisory, Shield and First Guardian, each point to a key product failure element. To attribute all these losses to financial advice and to provide no mechanism to allocate these losses more fairly will result in the CSLR becoming unsustainable and ultimately collapsing," Abood said.

"We are aware of suggestions that the sector or sectors considered most 'culpable' should pay the excess. However, those paying the levies are already not those responsible for causing the losses."

Abood suggested that spreading out the levy to other sectors would help ensure consumers are not missing out on compensation they are entitled to under the scheme.

"In our view it would not be appropriate that consumers should miss out by delaying payments to them until the cumulative sector cap payments are sufficient to cover their full losses," Abood said.

"It could take many years for consumers to receive compensation using this approach, people who are in many cases elderly and have often already been waiting years for restitution. It is unfair and inappropriate to ask consumers to wait even longer for desperately needed funds.

"Consumers are entitled to feel safe when engaging with regulated financial services, and every sector in financial services benefits from consumers having confidence in the system. It is thus appropriate that all contribute to consumer compensation when one sector has reached its capacity."

Abood also said that deciding how to deal with the special levy does not fix fundamental flaws in the funding model for the CSLR.

"As the Shield and First Guardian scandals show, failings in the financial sector often incorporate a range of players, including responsible entities, investment managers, research houses, superannuation funds, platforms, advice licensees, advisers and auditors," she said.

"We call on government to reinstate the recently discontinued Senate Inquiry Into Wealth Management Companies and broaden its scope to include the collapses of Shield and First Guardian. These failures are complex and must be fully investigated to ensure we understand what went wrong - and how to stop them occurring in the future."

Likewise, The Advisers Association also wants to see responsibility for funding the levy spread further. It has recommended all members of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority be required to contribute.

It added that the CSLR needs to be treated as a genuine scheme of last resort, meaning ASIC and other regulators must act faster and more effectively against entities and other parties to minimise losses where they're occurring or likely to occur.

It said wholesale clients should be excluded from the scheme, and any claims should be based purely on capital loss.

"We are still of the strong view that ensuring the CSLR becomes a genuine scheme of last resort will minimise, if not avoid the need to have excess cost estimates and special levies in future. Ensuring the scheme is sustainable is also necessary for the industry to make future investments and to increase consumer trust and confidence," the TAA said.

"The Post Implementation Review should address the shortcomings of the current CSLR scheme, which excludes managed investment schemes, has not adequately addressed the regulatory platform for licensees and puts too much emphasis on the advice sub-sector to be a gate-keeper."