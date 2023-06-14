FAAA awards Gwen Fletcher Memorial prize

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has awarded a Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award to a Sydney-based financial adviser.

Kristine Pham, an associate private wealth adviser at Lipman Burgon & Partners, won the award for the first semester of 2023.

She joined the firm in 2021 and has seven years' experience in financial advice having previously worked at Profile Financial Services, Mercury Private and Zurich Financial Services.

Pham said the Certified Financial Planner Certification Program was a rewarding experience.

"I'm glad I persisted in completing the CFP program because it definitely required a lot of work and rigour to complete," Pham said.

"It's quite easy to become distracted by the noise when it comes to advising on certain topics with clients. The CFP program encourages you to step back and see the bigger picture, which goes a long way when advising in the real world."

Canberra-based financial adviser Brigitta Hembrow Gersey and Melbourne-based senior advice compliance analyst Danica Lozada of Industry Fund Services won the nods in 2022.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said the CFP Certification Program will continue to be an important part of the association's work to advance the profession and equip advisers with the skills and confidence to provide the best quality financial advice to Australians when they need it most.

"Having programs available to new advisers such as the CFP program will bring financial planning to the next level and help them to live up to their potential. More great advisers mean we can live up to truly becoming a profession," she said.

Dubbed the first lady of financial planning, the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award recognises the highest-performing student in the CFP Certification Unit for each semester, with demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.

There are more than 213,000 CFP professionals worldwide, an increase of nearly 5% year on year.