Executive Appointments

Evolving nature of investment operations boosts salaries

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022   12:40PM

A limited talent pool is creating supply challenges in the investment operations space and driving salary increases, according to Kaizen Recruitment.

Updating on salary trends in investment operations, Kaizen Recruitment said the theme of increased price points for good talent rings true, saying one very fortunate candidate even saw their initial salary offering increase by 230%.

However, salaries are also being driven by the fact the talent pool for investment operations positions is becoming increasingly niche as role requirements change. Kaizen said professionals are now expected to have "multi-faceted skills cross-cutting investment operations, investment accounting, client services, data management and analytics".

"Fund accounting and middle office operations are two separate skill sets yet hiring managers want a combination of both. In many cases these are unrealistic expectations in the Australian market, especially at the three to five years of experience range," the recruiter said.

"Candidates will either have unit pricing, tax, financial reporting experience or they will have middle office trade matching skills, rarely both."

Kaizen said there has also been a growing gap within the field owing to outsourcing and offshoring, citing a lack of foundation junior level roles available onshore, leading to a shortage at the more senior levels.

"Many years ago, it was common to find candidates with end-to-end investment operations knowledge and experience, as their career path followed the supply chain from back to front office," Kaizen said.

"People would start in the back office doing settlements, reconciliations, and work their way through to fund accounting or middle office, then client facing into a front office role. Now most global companies have their core back-office operations offshore, and the roles onshore are an oversight or specialist function."

While there are cost benefits, there is now a skill shortage in the local market that will only get worse with time, Kaizen said.

Candidates are also much more likely to take a permanent role than a contract opportunity now too, the recruitment firm said, adding: "With the borders being closed, we have realised how reliant Australia is on international talent to fill contract roles onshore. The draw of gaining added exposure from a contract role is no longer sufficient to attract domestic candidates and hence the short supply."

"Hiring managers in some contract recruitment processes have reached the point where they will hire on attitude and teach the skillset to the candidate as they are struggling to find people that meet all the criteria."

Other challenges cited by Kaizen include global recruitment teams lacking understanding of the local market and lengthy recruitment processes.

In terms of actual salaries, Kaizen believes candidates for a head of investment operations role with more than 15 years' experience can reasonably expect salary offers between $180,000 and $300,000, including superannuation.

An investment operations manager with more than 10 years' experience could make between $130,000 and $170,000, while a senior analyst could take home between $105,000 and $130,000. Mid-level analysts or associates stand to make between $80,000 and $105,000, while entry level roles can command up to $80,000.

Read more: Kaizen Recruitment
