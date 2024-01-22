Ethical ETF assets surge in 2023: Analysis

Funds under management for ethical, responsible and sustainability-themed ETFs surged by more than 24% during 2023, amid a strong year for ETFs broadly.

Betashares' latest Australian ETF Review calculates the local ETF industry at a total industry market capitalisation of $177.5 billion, a 33% growth year-on-year, as reported by sister publication Financial Standard. It recorded its highest annual funds under management increase in 2023, growing by $43.7 billion, with $15.0 billion in new inflows. This is compared to $13.5 billion in net inflows in 2022.

At the end of 2023, ethical, responsible and sustainability themed ETFs held $11.47b in funds under management across 57 funds. At the start of 2023, the category held $9.2b in funds under management across 52 funds. Net flows to ethical and responsible ETFs was $824.6 million over 2023.

"Investors continued to allocate to ethical and responsible ETFs amid the fastest rate hiking cycle in a generation," said Betashares responsible investments director Greg Liddell.

"The growth in ethical and responsible investing via ETFs is an ongoing trend that is driven by investors and their financial advisers seeking to meet their complementary goals of aligning their portfolios with their values and long-term wealth creation.

"As part of this trend, we are increasingly seeing investors and their financial advisers build sophisticated ethical portfolios using the growing universe of ethical and responsible ETFs."

The inflows to responsible and ethical ETFs in 2023 stands in contrast to broader statistics - assets under management in the responsible investment industry dropped by nearly $250 billion in 2022, according to the latest Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) report.

For the first time in years, the total responsible investment AUM declined from $1.542 trillion in 2021 to $1.293 trillion in 2022, a $249 billion gap. At the same time, the total managed funds industry dropped from $3.61 trillion in 2021 to $3.57 trillion in 2022.

"As investors and financial advisers become more familiar with ethical investment options, we are pleased to see them become more discerning about how they deploy capital to these investment options," Liddell said.

"Increasingly, we are seeing investors look under the hood of ethical and responsible ETFs before they invest to ensure the fund aligns with their values and expectations.

"As investors and their advisers become more astute, we expect they will increasingly differentiate on the credibility of responsible investment claims when it comes to allocations to ethical and responsible investment options."

According to the third 2023 Responsible Investing Report, created by Investment Trends in partnership with Australian Ethical, 29% of potential responsible investors say they don't understand responsible investment methodology, and around 27% wanting to seek financial advice before investing.

Overall demand for ESG investments remained steady, with 82% of responsible investment advisers recommending responsible investment products to clients in the last 12 months.