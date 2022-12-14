Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

ETF sentiment continues to grow: BetaShares

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 DEC 2022   12:26PM

Australian investors continue to be attracted to ETFs, with 1.9 million including the investment vehicle in their portfolios.

BetaShares 2022 Investment Trends ETF Report revealed ETFs have continued to prove popular with investors despite recent market volatility.

The report predicted that by 2023, an additional 230,000 are expected to invest in ETFs for the first time, which would see the industry pass two million some time next year.

In addition, around 76% of investors intend to increase their allocation in the next 12 months and 32% now use the investment vehicle as the core of their portfolio, compared with 4% in 2019.

After strong inflows to ETFs offering exposure to international equities in previous years, more investors have reported owning Australian Equities (78%) compared to Global Shares (76%) in this year's report.

Thematic (27%), responsible investments (19%) and Australian property (17%) rounded out the top five asset classes for ETF investors.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

BetaShares said the ETF industry growth is marked particularly when compared to the unlisted managed fund structure, which has sustained all-time record outflows so far in 2022.

According to data from Morningstar, ETFs have received net inflows of $12 billion in the year to October 2022, compared to $25 billion in net outflows in unlisted managed funds.

Commenting on the research, BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said that ETFs have been available to Australian investors for over 20 years and in that time have weathered many storms.

"ETFs have delivered a true-to-label investment experience for all types of investors, ranging from some of the largest global pension funds to an individual that is investing for the first time," he said.

"More Australian investors than ever before have turned to ETFs in this volatile year for financial markets."

Vynokur highlighted that the key benefits of the asset class are namely convenience, liquidity, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

"In contrast, managed funds have seen record outflows as more investors continue to turn to ETFs as the vehicle of choice for progressing on their financial goals."

Looking ahead, Vynokur said it would seem investors are thinking more about overall cost and diversification within their portfolio.

"With these matters front of mind for investors and their financial advisers, we expect further growth in the adoption of ETFs next year," he said.

"As a result, we expect net flows from investors to exceed $20 billion next year, while industry funds under management is on track to hit $150 billion, up from $130 billion today."

Read more: Alex VynokurMorningstar

Related News

Morningstar restructures investment team
JANA names new principal consultants
BetaShares unveils interest rate hedged bond ETF
The future of defined contribution asset allocation
North adds to investment menu
BetaShares adds to thematic ETF lineup
Frontier promotes three
Will listed infrastructure protect portfolios during market downturn?
BetaShares to list new fund
FICAP raises over $120k for charity

Editor's Choice

Aviva appoints head of real assets

ELIZABETH FRY
Aviva Investors hires a head of real assets research which the firms local head says will benefit Australians looking to invest in Europe.

Apollo increases Challenger stake

ANDREW MCKEAN
Apollo Global Management has taken a further stake in Challenger, it now has 19.1% voting power in the ASX-listed investment manager.

Global X launches global carbon ETF

CHLOE WALKER
The Global X global carbon ETF (GCO2) tracks the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index to provide access to the world's largest carbon markets.

FPA, AFA merger talks continue

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The proposed merger between the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has entered into the second round of member consultation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.