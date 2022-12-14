ETF sentiment continues to grow: BetaShares

Australian investors continue to be attracted to ETFs, with 1.9 million including the investment vehicle in their portfolios.

BetaShares 2022 Investment Trends ETF Report revealed ETFs have continued to prove popular with investors despite recent market volatility.

The report predicted that by 2023, an additional 230,000 are expected to invest in ETFs for the first time, which would see the industry pass two million some time next year.

In addition, around 76% of investors intend to increase their allocation in the next 12 months and 32% now use the investment vehicle as the core of their portfolio, compared with 4% in 2019.

After strong inflows to ETFs offering exposure to international equities in previous years, more investors have reported owning Australian Equities (78%) compared to Global Shares (76%) in this year's report.

Thematic (27%), responsible investments (19%) and Australian property (17%) rounded out the top five asset classes for ETF investors.

BetaShares said the ETF industry growth is marked particularly when compared to the unlisted managed fund structure, which has sustained all-time record outflows so far in 2022.

According to data from Morningstar, ETFs have received net inflows of $12 billion in the year to October 2022, compared to $25 billion in net outflows in unlisted managed funds.

Commenting on the research, BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said that ETFs have been available to Australian investors for over 20 years and in that time have weathered many storms.

"ETFs have delivered a true-to-label investment experience for all types of investors, ranging from some of the largest global pension funds to an individual that is investing for the first time," he said.

"More Australian investors than ever before have turned to ETFs in this volatile year for financial markets."

Vynokur highlighted that the key benefits of the asset class are namely convenience, liquidity, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

"In contrast, managed funds have seen record outflows as more investors continue to turn to ETFs as the vehicle of choice for progressing on their financial goals."

Looking ahead, Vynokur said it would seem investors are thinking more about overall cost and diversification within their portfolio.

"With these matters front of mind for investors and their financial advisers, we expect further growth in the adoption of ETFs next year," he said.

"As a result, we expect net flows from investors to exceed $20 billion next year, while industry funds under management is on track to hit $150 billion, up from $130 billion today."