NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
ESG investing now mainstream: deVere
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:36PM

Economic turmoil and the collapse of oil prices have pushed responsible investing to the fore, according to global independent financial advisory deVere.

A shift towards ESG was already taking place, however, the COVID-19 crisis has kicked the transition into overdrive, catapulting responsible and sustainable investing to become "mainstream".

"At the start of 2020 I said that environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing would reshape the investment landscape in this new decade - but this phenomenon has been dramatically and irreversibly accelerated by the current situation," deVere chief executive and founder Nigel Green said.

"Even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESG investments often outperformed the market and had lower volatility over the long-run."

Companies with robust ESG credentials around the world outperformed during the recent stock market crash, he said.

"Clearly, this is going to increasingly attract both retail and institutional investors seeking decent returns in turbulent times," Green said.

Record-low oil prices, which he argued, are not likely to rebound to pre-crisis levels in the short-term, have also helped to drive interest in ESG investments.

"This is because ESG funds circumnavigate oil stocks, so their performance will not be adversely impacted by the fall in share prices," Green explained.

The COVID-19 crisis had been eye opening for investors who lagged behind the growing movement towards ESG or responsible investing, he said.

"The current situation has acted as a wake-up call in many respects," Green said.

"It underscores that human health is reliant upon healthy ecosystems; that we need to ensure the sustainability of supply chains; and that those companies with robust corporate governance and good business practice fare better in difficult times and are ultimately best-positioned for the future.

"This growing collective awareness of mutual responsibility fits perfectly into the narrative of ESG investing."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ESGdeVereCOVID-19CoronavirusNigel Green
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ESG performing positively: MSCI
Time to step up or face the music
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Compliance worse than COVID-19
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Property takes $237m hit
Please be aware of the nearest exit
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something agEtdRlC