Equity Trustees scores Woodbridge mandate

Equity Trustees scores Woodbridge mandateBY ELIZA BAVIN | MONDAY, 22 APR 2024 12:24PM
Woodbridge Capital has appointed Equity Trustees as the responsible entity of its new retail fund, the Woodbridge Secured Income Fund.
Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate and superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey said he is delighted to have been chosen to be the responsible entity for the fund.
"We look forward to collaborating closely with them both now and in the future within this expanding asset class," he said.
"Our extensive expertise and years of experience in fund governance position us to work effectively with asset management firms, spanning the entire debt and equity spectrum."
The Woodbridge Secured Income Fund aims to provide investors with a net return of the RBA cash rate plus 5% to 7% per annum net of fees and costs.
The fund seeks to achieve this by providing investors with indirect exposure to first mortgage (senior secured) Australian and New Zealand commercial real estate loans.
"We're excited about the launch of our second private credit fund, and the opportunity to provide retail investors with a pure, first mortgage (senior secured) commercial real estate fund," Woodbridge chief investment officer Andrew Torrington said.
"The reduction of real estate financing by Australian and New Zealand banks, driven by market dynamics and regulatory changes, has created an opportunity in the lending market. We believe this trend will continue, and this new fund will present a unique chance for retail investors to engage in private credit."
Woodbridge Capital specialises in property finance, real estate investment, development, and construction. Over the last decade alone, they have deployed and overseen more than $5 billion in loans.
