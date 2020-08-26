Equity Trustees rejigs two leadership roles

Harvey Kalman is moving into a new role at Equity Trustees after starting its corporate trustee services business over 20 years ago.

Kalman will now be the global head of business development, fund services and managing director for UK and Europe.

Russell Beasley has been promoted to executive general manager, corporate trustee services, Australia.

Beasley joined EQT in 2005 from MLC Investment Management. He was initially a relationship and product manager, then the national manager for corporate fiduciary services, then the general manager - relationships and oversight.

Equity Trustees said the appointments, which are effective September 1, aligned the two of its key leaders to target markets of Australia and Europe, as it sharpened its focus on the corporate trustee/responsible entity market.

"Russell has more than four decades of experience in the Australian market, strong client relationships and significant expertise across the complex range of operational responsibilities required for an outstanding responsible entity business," EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said.

"With Harvey's commitment to attracting large fund managers to Equity Trustees, we aim to make the most of the significant opportunity to grow our European business.

"We are confident this alignment of energy and expertise will ensure we make the most of the many opportunities available to us here and overseas."

EQT's corporate trustee business in FY20 was appointed the trustee for AIA/CommInsure funds ($10.5 billion FUM), authorised corporate director to a suite of River and Mercantile funds ($3.9 billion) and responsible entity for Partners Group's LIT ($550 million), according to FY20 results.