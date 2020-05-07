Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has not discriminated in its destruction of both developed and emerging economies, Janus Henderson has warned investors to prepare for a dispersion of outcomes in the post-pandemic world.

The more advanced emerging economies are likely better equipped to weather the COVID-19 storm, while others may face near-term headwinds, portfolio manager Daniel Grana and assistant portfolio manager Matthew Culley said.

"Countries already on a tenuous economic footing are most vulnerable to the threats posed by COVID-19," they said.

"Brazil had been emerging from recession when confronted by this crisis. With demand for its commodities exports - chief among them, oil - slashed, efforts to maintain economic growth have been overwhelmed."

Similarly, neither Indonesia nor India are well equipped to manage a surge in COVID-19 cases, Grana and Culley argued.

Vulnerable countries were also likely to experience poor currency performance, they said, with investors shunning risk assets during the COVID-19 crisis to short local currencies and hedge their holdings.

"This has placed acute pressure on EM countries dependent upon capital inflows to fund current account deficits as the risk of capital flight increased," Grana and Culley said.

"This dynamic has aggravated the challenging environment brought on by the rare occurrence of simultaneous supply and demand shocks."

In the post-pandemic world, emerging economies previously reliant on the benefits of globalisation, must rely on new innovative sources to expand gross domestic product.

Initiatives to diversify supply chains will be accelerated on the other side of COVID-19, they argued, with companies establishing additional production inputs and outputs in varied suppliers and countries.

Asian countries have fared significantly better than their emerging market counterparts, they said, as they were on a faster track to recovering from the coronavirus.

"Several countries with large domestic markets have achieved a level of wealth where consumption is becoming a greater contributor to growth," Grana and Culley said.

"Complementing this - and on display during the virus outbreak - is the growing role that technology plays in economic activity.

"China has been a leader in e-commerce and social media engagement, but we expect future innovation will emerge from more value-added intellectual property as the country further adopts cloud computing and artificial intelligence."

The pandemic has pushed those not already on a trajectory to a digital future to engage in ecommerce and social media, they said, and will be a catalyst for countries to invest in digital infrastructure in finance, industry and other sectors.

Digital payments is an area of opportunity, Grana and Culley said, not only in China but also in Africa and the Middle East.

While countries struggle to battle the coronavirus, the portfolio managers warned debt could end up working in opposition to minority shareholders.

"Countries with large current account deficits and foreign-denominated debt may continue to be at risk of capital flight, especially as they reach the limits of monetary and fiscal policy aimed at supporting their economies during this unprecedented demand shock," they said.

"On the corporate level, highly leveraged companies are likely to continue to be shunned."

While the nature of the crisis has led domestic government's to call on companies to commit to "national service", further weakening balance sheets.

