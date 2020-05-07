NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:08PM

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has not discriminated in its destruction of both developed and emerging economies, Janus Henderson has warned investors to prepare for a dispersion of outcomes in the post-pandemic world.

The more advanced emerging economies are likely better equipped to weather the COVID-19 storm, while others may face near-term headwinds, portfolio manager Daniel Grana and assistant portfolio manager Matthew Culley said.

"Countries already on a tenuous economic footing are most vulnerable to the threats posed by COVID-19," they said.

"Brazil had been emerging from recession when confronted by this crisis. With demand for its commodities exports - chief among them, oil - slashed, efforts to maintain economic growth have been overwhelmed."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Similarly, neither Indonesia nor India are well equipped to manage a surge in COVID-19 cases, Grana and Culley argued.

Vulnerable countries were also likely to experience poor currency performance, they said, with investors shunning risk assets during the COVID-19 crisis to short local currencies and hedge their holdings.

"This has placed acute pressure on EM countries dependent upon capital inflows to fund current account deficits as the risk of capital flight increased," Grana and Culley said.

"This dynamic has aggravated the challenging environment brought on by the rare occurrence of simultaneous supply and demand shocks."

In the post-pandemic world, emerging economies previously reliant on the benefits of globalisation, must rely on new innovative sources to expand gross domestic product.

Initiatives to diversify supply chains will be accelerated on the other side of COVID-19, they argued, with companies establishing additional production inputs and outputs in varied suppliers and countries.

Asian countries have fared significantly better than their emerging market counterparts, they said, as they were on a faster track to recovering from the coronavirus.

"Several countries with large domestic markets have achieved a level of wealth where consumption is becoming a greater contributor to growth," Grana and Culley said.

"Complementing this - and on display during the virus outbreak - is the growing role that technology plays in economic activity.

"China has been a leader in e-commerce and social media engagement, but we expect future innovation will emerge from more value-added intellectual property as the country further adopts cloud computing and artificial intelligence."

The pandemic has pushed those not already on a trajectory to a digital future to engage in ecommerce and social media, they said, and will be a catalyst for countries to invest in digital infrastructure in finance, industry and other sectors.

Digital payments is an area of opportunity, Grana and Culley said, not only in China but also in Africa and the Middle East.

While countries struggle to battle the coronavirus, the portfolio managers warned debt could end up working in opposition to minority shareholders.

"Countries with large current account deficits and foreign-denominated debt may continue to be at risk of capital flight, especially as they reach the limits of monetary and fiscal policy aimed at supporting their economies during this unprecedented demand shock," they said.

"On the corporate level, highly leveraged companies are likely to continue to be shunned."

While the nature of the crisis has led domestic government's to call on companies to commit to "national service", further weakening balance sheets.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: COVID-19Janus HendersonDaniel GranaEmerging MarketsMatthew Culley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Compliance worse than COVID-19
A decade in the dust
Janus Henderson hit by COVID-19
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
ESG performing positively: MSCI
Property takes $237m hit
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OpVliYqV