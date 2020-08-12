Emerging market debt rebounds

Emerging-market (EM) debt rebounded strongly in the second quarter across hard currency sovereign and corporate credit as well as local-currency debt, according to Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance institutional portfolio manager director and alternative and asset allocation strategies, Bradford Godfrey said he believes the EM market is entering a new phase.

"We believe the market has entered a new phase following the broad-based recovery in the second quarter that will see greater differentiation in performance across the EM debt investment universe," Godfrey said.

"In our view, a focus on country analysis, investment flexibility and the ability to appropriately weigh shorter and longer-term factors will be critical for investment success in EM debt ahead.

"While we see attractive relative value at the sector level in EM credit, we believe that selective opportunities remain in rates and currencies away from many of the large benchmark constituents."

The IMF recently revised GDP forecasts down for EM by two percentage points, to -3.0%. However, Eaton Vance said, for several countries, the outlook appears worse.

India's GDP forecast is at -4.5%, Russia's -6.6%, Brazil's -9.1%, Mexico's 10.5% and South Africa's is -8.0%.

"These countries, which typically grow at a decent rate, often define the general narrative for emerging markets as a whole," Godfrey said.

"While these core countries are really in a quite a difficult position, we must also remember that the emerging-market debt opportunity set is formed by a much broader universe of countries."

Godfrey said he believes the broad-based rally is not over and the EM market is entering a period of differentiation.

"In this environment, how one invests in EMD is going to be critically important, in our view.

"We are focused on three areas; the critical role of country-level analysis, investment flexibility, geographically and in terms of risk factors and balancing short- medium- and long-term factors."

Godfrey said fundamental analysis is always critical, but all the more so in a period of differentiation.

"With the pandemic not over, we are closely watching how countries confront the virus to protect the public and manage their economies," he said.

"Policymakers are trying to maximise economic output, while not overrunning health care systems. It's become a calibration process, with variations in levels of effectiveness by country."

Godfrey said in terms of investment flexibility, he believes that exploiting the full breadth of the EMD investment universe on a country and risk-factor basis will remain a critical factor for investment success.

"Within the EMD universe, investible risk factors include currencies, local interest rates, and sovereign and corporate spreads," Godfrey said.

"While we are medium-to-long-term investors, the situation in global markets at present is still very fluid. In this respect, we believe it is prudent to weigh short-term factors appropriately, possibly giving them greater weight, while EM debt markets remain dynamic."

