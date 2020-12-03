NEWS
Investment
Elanor healthcare fund continues expansion
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   11:55AM

Elanor Investors Group has announced its fourth acquisition to the Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund (EHREF) with the purchase of a medical facility.

The fund acquired a multi-tenanted medical facility in Rockingham, Western Australia for $22.9 million reflecting a 5.75% capitalisation rate.

It was only in October that the fund acquired the Woolloongabba Community Health Centre for $37 million. The portfolio is now valued at over $183 million.

The property is a three level, multi-tenanted purpose-built medical facility with capital investment to provide radiation therapy. It is fully leased to ICON Cancer Centre and Q-Scan Radiology with a weight average lease expiry (WALE) of 7.1 years.

Eleanor Investments co-head of real estate and EHREF fund manager David Burgess said the fund is able to deliver risk-adjusted returns by investing in healthcare properties where the tenants provide "out-of-public hospital" services.

"The fund's strategy capitalises on the growing cost pressures on the healthcare system, which combined with advances in health technology, is driving the delivery of healthcare services to out-of-public hospital facilities such as lower-cost day surgeries and medical centres," he said.

The property increases the portfolio's WALE and diversifies the portfolio's geography and tenant demographic.

The fund was established in March with the acquisition of a medical office and day surgery in Brisbane and another on the Gold Coast.

The fund's strategy is to acquire high quality commercial healthcare real estate assets and actively manage those assets to optimise the use of the properties.

"The healthcare real estate sector has proven to be resilient during COVID-19, and as such, we continue to experience strong investor demand for the fund," Elanor Investments chief executive Glenn Willis said.

Read more: Elanor Healthcare Real Estate FundElanor Investors Group
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
